Reasons for the earlier refusal included concerns around the "level of information provided in relation to future flood risk". A new study in the application includes future flood risk information and also a new wave analysis.

Plans put forward by Wilson and Gunn Architects for Edinburgh Marina Limited show the application is part of the wider redevelopment: “The Edinburgh Marina development is a major new-build urban regeneration project.

“The waterfront proposals incorporate the redevelopment of over 60 acres of land stretching along the Firth of Forth and will provide a rejuvenated link between Edinburgh city centre and the Forth estuary.

“At the heart of the regeneration is the building of a unique coastal community, including over 2,400 new homes comprising of both flats and houses to own or to rent in a secure location with its own on-site 24/7 security.”

The statement adds: “The community will be built around the new World class 300 berth Edinburgh Marina and the all-suite Spa Hotel, together with a local centre with up to 18,500 square metres of new retail, leisure and commercial space including a new medical facility at Chestnut Yard.

“The close proximity of Edinburgh Marina to Edinburgh city centre, as well as the proposed new tram line providing a fast and efficient direct link between the development and the city centre, will fully re-establish the area as a dynamic and inspiring place to live, work and visit – rightfully returning it to being a jewel in Scotland’s crown.”

It continued “This statement accompanies the application submitted on behalf of Edinburgh Marine Holdings Ltd to provide a development of 78 one, two and three bedroom flats, three houses and nine commercial units.

“The development includes significant landscaped areas in the form of public open spaces within the footprint of plot 35a. This space comprises a central pedestrian avenue leading to the quayside promenade bounding the western edge of the marina.

“The site is in the central area of the Granton Harbour development and is located at the northern end of the main thoroughfare Hesperus Broadway. The site is bordered by Stopford Parade, North Break Water Road and Stopford Square. The site is owned by the Applicant and is currently a vacant Broomfield site and sea area. It forms part of the original Granton Harbour.”

Scottish economy slows but beats many other parts of UK

Scottish private sector economic growth slowed sharply in June as services sector expansion cooled, a key survey shows.

The expansion rate north of the Border slipped below that of the UK as a whole last month, according to the latest growth tracker published today by Royal Bank of Scotland. Nevertheless, Scotland was in the top half of the growth league table for the 12 nations and regions of the UK, in sixth spot.

Migration figures show Scotland is 'an attractive and welcoming' place

Migration has more than doubled in a year in Scotland, new figures show, hitting its highest level in a decade.

The figures indicate Scotland is “an attractive and welcoming” place for migrants, the equalities minister has said. Kaukab Stewart welcomed new National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics, indicating migration in Scotland more than doubled between 2021 and 2022.