Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a commercial premises in Tyndrum off the A82.

Around 3.50am on Tuesday, police received a report of a break-in at The Green Welly Stop.

Two ATM's were damaged and a sum of money taken, several cash tills were also broken into. 

Detectives from Forth Valley Priority Crime team are conducting enquiries locally and would be eager to speak to any road users on the A82.

READ MORE: Man dies following crash after police pursuit

Detective Sergeant Andrew Gardner: "Despite this happening in the early hours of the morning, I am appealing to any road users who were on the A82 who have dash cams between 1.30am and 4am. Any small piece of information could prove significant as we piece together the circumstances of the crime. "

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0423 of 9 July 2024. 