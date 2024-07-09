Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries in Dundee.
Around 12.35am on Tuesday, a 38-year-old man was found lying on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
The man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he is being treated for his injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we are trying to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries. We do however believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to members of the public.
READ MORE: Man who died after M9 police chase named
“It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible for this attack who we think made off in a silver-coloured vehicle.
“I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Strathmartine Road around 12.30am on Tuesday, 9 July and either witnessed the man being assaulted or struck by a vehicle to contact police immediately. Anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage may have captured something that could assist with our enquiries so please check this footage also.”
Anyone with information should contact police in Dundee via 101 quoting incident number 0099 of 9 July 2024. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 888 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here