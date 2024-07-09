The man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he is being treated for his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we are trying to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries. We do however believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to members of the public.

“It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible for this attack who we think made off in a silver-coloured vehicle.

“I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Strathmartine Road around 12.30am on Tuesday, 9 July and either witnessed the man being assaulted or struck by a vehicle to contact police immediately. Anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage may have captured something that could assist with our enquiries so please check this footage also.”

Anyone with information should contact police in Dundee via 101 quoting incident number 0099 of 9 July 2024. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 888 111 where anonymity can be maintained.