Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) will host the OEUK Conference 2024 at P&J Live, Aberdeen on Tuesday, September 17.
As BP celebrates 60 years in the North Sea, the company will be principal sponsor of the event, which will bring world-class firms and experts together to collaborate and discuss the UK’s energy future.
The UK’s oil and gas industry has powered the economy for over 60 years, and there is an opportunity for this to continue for decades to come in a sustainable manner that supports UK skills and deliver security of supply. The event has a special focus on these areas, all of which are key components of OEUK’s industry manifesto.
In this general election year, OEUK is asking policymakers across all parties and regions of the UK to choose a homegrown energy transition to make the most of our domestic industry and skilled people as we journey to net zero.
Taking place in the first 100 days of a new UK government, the conference is set to welcome more than 350 delegates from across oil and gas, wind, carbon capture and hydrogen.
Participants will share knowledge and map out the next steps for the UK’s offshore energy firms and their supply chains.
Attendees will also hear from an exciting line up of inspirational speakers, covering the topics of UK energy security, a sustainable approach to energy and the skills required to deliver the energy landscape now and in the future.
OEUK will also deliver this year’s Decarbonisation Report at the event.
David Whitehouse, CEO of OEUK, said: “Delivering secure, sustainable and affordable energy is a global challenge. However, with over 60 years of oil and gas experience, it is a challenge that the UK should turn into a huge opportunity.
"Our conference brings together many of the people we need to make this happen. The event will be focused on making a homegrown energy transition a reality, so we can turbocharge jobs and economic growth to build on our heritage of offshore energy excellence.
"You can expect an inspirational day that will leave you with a deeper understanding of the practical steps we need to take together to make the UK’s energy future secure, sustainable and world leading.”
The full conference agenda will be released in the coming weeks, with exhibition and networking opportunities also available.
For more information and to book your place at the event, please visit oeukconference.co.uk
