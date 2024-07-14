Two of the most significant figures in 20th century Scottish culture are being celebrated in this exhibition at Lyon & Turnbull in Glasgow. Alasdair Gray and John Byrne’s works continue to inspire artists practising today. The gallery has gathered a showcase of works from the pair from across eras and mediums that include early and never before exhibited pieces.

Sir John Lavery, On the Cliffs, 1911. Photograph courtesy of the Richard Green Gallery, London (Image: free)

An Irish Impressionist - Lavery on Location

20 July-27 October. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Visit this solo exhibition of paintings from Belfast born artist Sir John Lavery and indulge your wanderlust. Travel through the extraordinary life of Lavery as he went from Scotland to New York via Paris and Morocco. There’s portraits, impressionistic landscapes and idyllic scenes of leisure all set in cities around the world.

Emotional Dinner Plate

19-23 July. Entry free. Sett Studios, 127 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, EH6 8NP.

Fiona Beveridge is a visual artist working across painting, sculpture, textiles, photography, illustration and film. The artworks in this exhibition explore her relationship between emotion and colour as a language. The pieces on show have been made throughout a two-year period and explore a variety of themes including magical realism.

The Sky is Dreaming

13-28 July. Entry free. Fire Station Creative, Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline, KY12 7AN.

Reimagining the rich visual language of our Celtic ancestors, artist Lewis Deeney has breathed new life into ancient Celtic imagery. His innovative and creative process combines vibrant colour, laser-cut shapes and expressive, abstract painting to take viewers on a journey through time.

Emily Powell works will be on show (Image: free)

The Land Below the Waves

13 July. Entry free. Morningside Gallery, 94 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, EH10 4BY.

Following her painting residency on the isle of Tiree, this is the last chance to see artist Emily Powell’s new works at Morningside Gallery. Her large-scale floral works, alongside evocative landscapes painted on Tiree, all capture the essence of the island and express the joy that comes with being adventurous and taking risks.

Playthings

13-27 July. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

Artist Sequoia Danielle Barnes explores the sinister capabilities of cuteness and its ability to propagandise white supremacist ideologies and tropes. This installation focuses on her ongoing visual research from her time in residence in San Sebastian, Spain. There’s teddy bear-like stuffed toys that have screens on their tummies displaying various videos that are important to the themes of the display.

The School of Mutants: You Have Not Yet Been Defeated

13 July-31 August. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

The School of Mutants and artist-curator Thomas Abercromby have been undertaking a research project between Glasgow and Dakar, aiming to explore the creation, dissemination and diversification of knowledge.

Crail Brushstrokes

13 July-2 August. Entry free. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, KY10 3AB.

Beautiful scenes and still life paintings have been captured by a community of artists based in Crail. After a successful inaugural exhibition last year, the artists are back to exhibit once again. This year’s instalment features landscapes and landmarks familiar to many who live in Crail but there’s also more abstract work and seascapes from around Scotland.

Wild & Tame: Animals in History Exhibition Launch

18 July. Entry from £6. Royal College of Physicians, 9 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JQ.

Celebrate the launch of this new exhibition at the Royal College of Physicians in Edinburgh. Wild & Tame explores the history of animals - real and imagined - as well as their impact on human lives and culture. From unicorns and the first animal encyclopaedia to Charles Darwin, this exhibition showcases the shared history between humans and animals.

Speaking into Being

13-15 July. Entry free. Glasgow Project Room, 103 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

A duo exhibition from Niamh Moloney and Tinja Ruusuvuori, Speaking into Being was prompted by conversations while walking and talking on the phone between Scotland and Finland during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. This exhibition is a workspace, recording base and invitation for people to share time, participate and listen.

