A 16-year-old boy was a passenger within the vehicle at the time of the theft and managed to exit the vehicle a short time later. He was not injured in the incident.

The incident happened near the petrol garage on Stenhouse Road (Image: Google)



A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with numerous charges, including attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, abduction, dangerous driving and other road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 11 July, 2024.



Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “This was a very serious incident and we are continuing to provide support to the officer and his family.



“I would like to thank members of the public for quickly coming to our colleague’s aid and for their assistance with our enquiries at the scene.



“We are aware that damage was done to several vehicles in the area during the incident and we would encourage any further witnesses, or anyone with information who have yet to speak with police, to please come forward.”