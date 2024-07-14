Jonathan Moorhouse moved to Eigg three years ago from Dorset with his partner Cat but the couple have yet to find a place they can call home.
"The opportunity came up to look after a croft on a Scottish island and I thought that sounds like good craic so we moved and when that ended we decided we were going to stay,” he said.
"We temporarily moved into a Bell Tent on a pal's bit of land but that didn't work out so we ended up moving back onto the croft temporarily in the tent.
"Then the person whose land that was wanted to put her yurt back up so then we were homeless.
"By that time Cat was working in the shop so the lady who owns the shop - a long-standing family born and bred on Eigg - let us stay in her caravan for free, which had no electricity.
"We lived in there for the Summer and then in the winter we moved into a holiday let.
"We were there for six months paying rent and then the next Summer we were back in the caravan with no electricity for six months."
Since then the couple have see-sawed between temporary homes and are now back living in the caravan without power.
"In essence, our story is we have to move house every six months which is super stressful because we can't settle," he said.
"We don't have any housing security. It's hugely draining, it's tiring and it puts pressure on relationships.
"I've invested close to £20,000 on a new business and we are homeless - it all seems a bit back to front.
"There are plans to build two houses on the island but we don't actually have planning permission for them yet.
"I heard that there is meant to be affordable housing in line with Lochaber social housing but they are actually quite expensive when you live on an island.
"If you live in Fort William you might have a half-decent paid job for 12 months of the year -unlike here where you've got three months to make as much money as possible.
"The island is trying to make progress but that's all coming through hard work by islanders.
"The government could broaden their funding scoping for affordable homes.
"There is funding for key workers which is grand but they categorise a key worker as a teacher or a nurse and when you are in an island community everyone is a key worker."
