Founded in Glasgow in 1990 by Alistair McAuley and Paul Simmons, the multi-award-winning studio is renowned for its unique maximalist designs, star power brand collaborations, and global fan base.

Located at 35 Northumberland Street in the capital, the two-storey showroom, spanning 2,500 sq. ft. and open to the public, will house the entire Timorous Beasties collection; a portfolio of well over 500 original designs.

The complete collection will include luxury wallpapers, fabrics and home accessories, as well as smaller gift items for the home – each distinctly edgy design embodying the covetable elegance, chic irreverence and cult status of Timorous Beasties.

The new Timorous Beasties showroom in Edinburgh will join the brand’s existing Glasgow and London stores to create a retail trilogy.

To celebrate the opening, a number of special installations and displays within the showroom will take visitors on a journey of the brand.

The showroom experiences’ visitors will enjoy include a showcase of Timorous Beasties’ new Stucco collection of elegant wallcoverings and fabrics, and lifestyle vignettes guaranteed to excite and inspire.



Alistair McAuley (right) and Paul Simmons (left) founded Timorous Beasties in 1990 (Image: Colin Mearns)

The Timorous Beasties team will also be on hand to offer a Design Consultation service with sample books available to browse, as well as a dedicated meeting space for trade clients.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Alistair McAuley, co-founder of Timorous Beasties, said: "We are delighted to be opening this new showroom in Edinburgh, our second retail space in Scotland, and the home city of many of our loyal and longstanding customers. This destination two-storey space on Northumberland Street, in the vibrant and creative heart of the capital’s New Town neighbourhood, will allow us to showcase the full depth and breadth of Timorous Beasties’ collections.

"In addition to selecting our unique products for home interiors, and receiving personalised one-to-one design and colour advice from our expert and passionate team, we hope our customers will enjoy the experience the new showroom will offer.

"With over 30 years of Timorous Beasties’ pattern and print heritage on display, this is a wonderful and timely opportunity for the public to view the studio’s body of work in its entirety for the first time, and have the opportunity to purchase their favourite Timorous Beasties designs.”