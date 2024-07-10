A milestone development in the heart of Scotland’s largest city has reached its full height as construction work gathers pace.
The student accommodation block on Bath Street in Glasgow City Centre has ‘topped out’ - reaching its final height of 36 metres.
The scheme, for iQ Student Accommodation, features 551 apartments, a gym, a gaming arcade, dining spaces and social areas.
The development replaces a vacant 1970s office block which was demolished in 2023upgrading and modernsing the existing streetscape.
Contractors were joined by members of the project team including engineering consultant Cooper Cromar and cost consultants the Cumming Group to celebrate the landmark in the building's construction at an event on 9 July.
Guests were invited to sign the commemorative board to mark their visit.
Developers GRAHAM have been progressing construction works at pace, completing the cores within eight weeks by January 2024.
The development is expected to be completed in summer 2025, before welcoming students in September 2025.
Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director at GRAHAM Building North, said “Glasgow has the largest demand and supply imbalance of student accommodation in the UK and the delivery of more than 500 new apartments is critical for the city.
“The project team has designed an innovative scheme that responds to modern-day student requirements while simultaneously breathing new life into an important city centre location. The development reaching full height is a key project milestone that we are proud to celebrate, and we look forward to progressing with the next phase of works.”
Tom McDougall, Director at Atkins Realis said: “Atkins Réalis is delighted to be part of this project which will have a significant impact on the provision of student accommodation across the city, providing modern day living and onsite amenities.
“Working alongside iQ Student Accommodation, GRAHAM and the wider project team, our project managers are excited to have achieved this major milestone and look forward to progressing the development over the next period.”
