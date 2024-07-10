The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), has issued flood alerts for the Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray, and Speyside areas, and warned anyone travelling to remain vigilant.

Further heavy rain is forecast in the North East and southern parts of Scotland throughout Wednesday and early Thursday, with the heaviest showers expected across Aberdeenshire and Moray.



Regional Flood Alerts remain in place due to a risk of flooding from surface water and…

The SEPA website states: “Heavy rain is expected throughout northern Aberdeenshire, during Wednesday and early Thursday which may cause localised flooding impacts from rivers and surface water.



“There is a risk of flooding to low-lying land roads and properties. Difficult driving conditions and localised disruption to travel are expected.”

(Image: Submitted)

Pictures sent to The Herald show one unlucky person battling the elements on a beach while walking their dog today.

The picture shows local man Andy Gorrara struggling with his umbrella whilst walking his dog "Seven" at Cullen beach this morning.

The updated weather alert now only covers Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Met Office says there will be persistent rain, heavy at times, and will continue for the rest of Wednesday before dying out during the early hours of Thursday.

Accumulations of 25 to 40 mm are expected quite widely with 50 to 60 mm possible in places, mainly over high ground.

They are also warning of public transport disruption due to the bad weather, with some homes and businesses at risk of flooding.