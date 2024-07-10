Heavy rain and wind continue to batter parts of northeast Scotland as flood alerts and an updated weather warning remain in place.
A yellow warning for heavy rain and flooding was in place from 10 pm on Tuesday until midnight tonight, but the Met Office has now extended it until 4am on Thursday.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), has issued flood alerts for the Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray, and Speyside areas, and warned anyone travelling to remain vigilant.
READ MORE: Flooding and power cut risk as weather warning issued in Scotland
Further heavy rain is forecast in the North East and southern parts of Scotland throughout Wednesday and early Thursday, with the heaviest showers expected across Aberdeenshire and Moray.— SEPAFlood (@SEPAFlood) July 10, 2024
Regional Flood Alerts remain in place due to a risk of flooding from surface water and… pic.twitter.com/kL0W5iTq6Y
The SEPA website states: “Heavy rain is expected throughout northern Aberdeenshire, during Wednesday and early Thursday which may cause localised flooding impacts from rivers and surface water.
“There is a risk of flooding to low-lying land roads and properties. Difficult driving conditions and localised disruption to travel are expected.”
Pictures sent to The Herald show one unlucky person battling the elements on a beach while walking their dog today.
The picture shows local man Andy Gorrara struggling with his umbrella whilst walking his dog "Seven" at Cullen beach this morning.
The updated weather alert now only covers Aberdeenshire and Moray.
The Met Office says there will be persistent rain, heavy at times, and will continue for the rest of Wednesday before dying out during the early hours of Thursday.
Accumulations of 25 to 40 mm are expected quite widely with 50 to 60 mm possible in places, mainly over high ground.
They are also warning of public transport disruption due to the bad weather, with some homes and businesses at risk of flooding.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here