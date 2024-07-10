A popular city nightspot has undergone a 'luxurious' expansion to meet 'unprecedented' demand - just nine months after opening its doors.
Since opening on Edinburgh's Frederick Street in October last year, Freddy’s has quickly become one of the capital’s must-visit late-night destinations.
The team behind Freddy’s said they have reinvested in the venue to not only enhance the customer experience "but cater to a broader audience too".
The centre stage room has now doubled in size, significantly increasing the capacity for seated table bookings, while a new island bar has been added to the heart of the space. The space has also been expanded to make more room for after-dark partying.
With a lively party atmosphere upfront and luxurious hidden corners further into space, the expansion will also see Freddy’s benefit from an upgraded sound system and a new air-cooling system to ensure comfort.
READ MORE: Acclaimed Scottish design studio announces opening date for new retail showroom
Meanwhile, in addition to the newly upgraded interiors, Freddy’s will also launch a new range of cocktails.
Gavin Currie, General Manager, said: “Freddy's has surpassed all expectations, quickly becoming a staple in Edinburgh's nightlife scene.
"We've grown steadily, hitting all our targets, and now, with this expansion, we're set to solidify Freddy's as the go-to late-night destination in the city.
“Our success is a testament to our great offerings, top-notch entertainment, exceptional service, and meticulous attention to the venue's aesthetics.”
In the coming months, the venue’s owners will also announce details of a brand-new sister venue in Edinburgh.
Gavin continued: “We're thrilled to announce our next venture on Hanover Street. This new concept will embody everything people love about Freddy's, with even more under one roof and, of course, with that signature Freddy's twist. Stay tuned, Edinburgh – the best is yet to come!"
The to newly upgraded space opens on Friday, July 19. From then on, it will be open for walk-ins and reservations on Fridays and Saturdays. The space is also available for private hire.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here