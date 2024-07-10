The team behind Freddy’s said they have reinvested in the venue to not only enhance the customer experience "but cater to a broader audience too".

The centre stage room has now doubled in size, significantly increasing the capacity for seated table bookings, while a new island bar has been added to the heart of the space. The space has also been expanded to make more room for after-dark partying.

With a lively party atmosphere upfront and luxurious hidden corners further into space, the expansion will also see Freddy’s benefit from an upgraded sound system and a new air-cooling system to ensure comfort.

Meanwhile, in addition to the newly upgraded interiors, Freddy’s will also launch a new range of cocktails.

Gavin Currie, General Manager, said: “Freddy's has surpassed all expectations, quickly becoming a staple in Edinburgh's nightlife scene.

"We've grown steadily, hitting all our targets, and now, with this expansion, we're set to solidify Freddy's as the go-to late-night destination in the city.

“Our success is a testament to our great offerings, top-notch entertainment, exceptional service, and meticulous attention to the venue's aesthetics.”

In the coming months, the venue’s owners will also announce details of a brand-new sister venue in Edinburgh.

Gavin continued: “We're thrilled to announce our next venture on Hanover Street. This new concept will embody everything people love about Freddy's, with even more under one roof and, of course, with that signature Freddy's twist. Stay tuned, Edinburgh – the best is yet to come!"

The to newly upgraded space opens on Friday, July 19. From then on, it will be open for walk-ins and reservations on Fridays and Saturdays. The space is also available for private hire.