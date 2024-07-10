A heritage statement by Montagu Evans said: “The development site has no significance in the context of the wider Edinburgh New Town Conservation Area.

“The site was developed in the later 19th century, but those buildings were demolished in 1980 to make way for parking spaces for the adjacent office development at 116 Dundas Street. The site is not visible in the key views identified in the Edinburgh World Heritage Site Management Plan or the city’s ‘Key Views Study’.

“This city block developed in a different way to the planned developments of the New Town.

“The immediate context of the site is all relatively recent. There will be no impact on the Edinburgh New Town Designated Garden & Designed Landscape. Similarly, there will be no impact on the Outstanding Universal Values of the Edinburgh World Heritage Site.

“There will be a negligible impact on incidental (unplanned) views from the B-listed tenements at Nos. 16-26 Henderson Row.”

Montagu Evans added: “Anciently, the site was part of a large sloping meadow, known as Canonmills Haugh, that stretched from Silvermills in the west to Canonmills Loch, or mill pond, in the east.

“Plans for a Second New Town, drawn up by Robert Reid and William Sibbald in 1802, stopped short of the site on the south side of Fettes Row/Royal Crescent. Maps of the mid 1820s show clearly that the intention was to continue the residential development of the Second New Town over the site

“However, the difficult topography, bankruptcy of the city in the 1830s, and demand for industrial premises, put an end to the prospect of grand residential developments.

“Single storey shops and a laundry were constructed on the site in the late 19th century. Four-storey tenements were constructed at 122-160 Dundas Street in about 1900.

“In 1980 the city granted planning permission for demolition of the 19th-century buildings and construction of BUPA House at 116 Dundas Street, designed by Hugh Martin & Partners. At that time, the current parking spaces were created on the site to serve the new office development.”

