Plans to build new homes in a city centre car park have been lodged.
The application for Rennick Development by Scott Hobbs Planning is for nine flats in a car park south of Henderson Place and behind Dundas Street.
A heritage statement by Montagu Evans said: “The development site has no significance in the context of the wider Edinburgh New Town Conservation Area.
“The site was developed in the later 19th century, but those buildings were demolished in 1980 to make way for parking spaces for the adjacent office development at 116 Dundas Street. The site is not visible in the key views identified in the Edinburgh World Heritage Site Management Plan or the city’s ‘Key Views Study’.
“This city block developed in a different way to the planned developments of the New Town.
“The immediate context of the site is all relatively recent. There will be no impact on the Edinburgh New Town Designated Garden & Designed Landscape. Similarly, there will be no impact on the Outstanding Universal Values of the Edinburgh World Heritage Site.
“There will be a negligible impact on incidental (unplanned) views from the B-listed tenements at Nos. 16-26 Henderson Row.”
Montagu Evans added: “Anciently, the site was part of a large sloping meadow, known as Canonmills Haugh, that stretched from Silvermills in the west to Canonmills Loch, or mill pond, in the east.
“Plans for a Second New Town, drawn up by Robert Reid and William Sibbald in 1802, stopped short of the site on the south side of Fettes Row/Royal Crescent. Maps of the mid 1820s show clearly that the intention was to continue the residential development of the Second New Town over the site
“However, the difficult topography, bankruptcy of the city in the 1830s, and demand for industrial premises, put an end to the prospect of grand residential developments.
“Single storey shops and a laundry were constructed on the site in the late 19th century. Four-storey tenements were constructed at 122-160 Dundas Street in about 1900.
“In 1980 the city granted planning permission for demolition of the 19th-century buildings and construction of BUPA House at 116 Dundas Street, designed by Hugh Martin & Partners. At that time, the current parking spaces were created on the site to serve the new office development.”
Major Glasgow city centre development hits landmark milestone
A milestone development in the heart of Scotland’s largest city has reached its full height as construction work gathers pace.
The student accommodation block on Bath Street in Glasgow City Centre has ‘topped out’ - reaching its final height of 36 metres. The scheme, for iQ Student Accommodation, features 551 apartments, a gym, a gaming arcade, dining spaces and social areas. The development replaces a vacant 1970s office block which was demolished in 2023upgrading and modernsing the existing streetscape.
Acclaimed Scottish design studio announces opening date for new retail showroom
An internationally acclaimed Scottish design studio has announced the opening date for its new retail showroom.
Timorous Beasties will open a major new retail showroom in Edinburgh on July 18. Founded in Glasgow in 1990 by Alistair McAuley and Paul Simmons, the multi-award-winning studio is renowned for its unique maximalist designs, star power brand collaborations, and global fan base.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here