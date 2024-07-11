A show celebrating the life and work of Vincent van Gogh has launched in Glasgow with thousands expected to visit it over the coming weeks.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be at the SEC from today, Thursday July 11, to Monday August 26 and it has already been entertaining visitors across the UK.
It has previously been viewed across the United States, Canada and South America with more than five million visitors to what has been described as a ‘stunning sensory show’.
The Glasgow dates are part of a run of shows in the UK and demand for it at the SEC was so huge that they added an extra three weeks to the initial run.
Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said: “I know art fans in Glasgow are going to love it just as much. It’s a very special experience, and many people have also told us they find it incredibly emotional.
“The ongoing support we’ve had from the team at the Scottish Event Campus has been amazing, and I’m excited now to see Beyond Van Gogh in the venue – it’s going to be spectacular.”
What is the show?
The show takes visitors through the artists world and combines more than 300 of his paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated soundtrack to tell the story of the Dutch artist, who is one of the most influential in history.
It begins with letters Van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo and then continues into an immersive room where his paintings ‘dominate the space’ and give incredible detail of his work.
Are there still tickets available and how much does it cost?
There is some tickets available and can be bought on the SEC website.
If you’re going between Monday and Thursday tickets will cost you between £15.30 and £38.60 while a weekend ticket will set you back between £18.75 and £45.50.
VIP experience tickets are also available and include merchandise as well as fast track entry.
And visitors will also have the chance to take part in special yoga sessions inside the exhibition on each Saturday of the run.
