He was taken by ambulance to the city’s Ninewells Hospital where he is being treated.

The force said the 24-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in due course.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience during our investigations.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our inquiries are ongoing, however, I want to reassure the public there is no wider risk.”