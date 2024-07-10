A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after his alleged victim was found lying on a road.

Police Scotland said the 38-year-old man was found lying in Strathmartine Road in Dundee with serious injuries at about 12.35am on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the city’s Ninewells Hospital where he is being treated.

The force said the 24-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in due course.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience during our investigations.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our inquiries are ongoing, however, I want to reassure the public there is no wider risk.”