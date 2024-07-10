Works to install a new pedestrian bridge on the River Clyde are progressing, with Glasgow City Council releasing new video footage.
Set to be located by the Riverside Museum in Glasgow, the Govan-Partick bridge will connect areas for pedestrians and cyclists and is due to open in early Autumn this year.
The new crossing will span the Clyde from Water Row in Govan to Pointhouse Quay in Partick.
New video footage shows the installation of the bridge’s fixed span, which was installed on Tuesday 9 July by a 400-ton crawler crane that sat on a barge on the Clyde.
At more than 100 metres long, it will be a swing bridge, allowing ships, including the Waverley paddle steamer, on the River Clyde to pass by.
It’s set to be one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe, with the deck 115m long and a rotating central span of 68m.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Govan-Partick bridge
New footage has been released showing the installation of the Govan-Partick bridge.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) July 10, 2024
Connecting both areas, it's due to open in September this year.
(Credit:Glasgow City Council) pic.twitter.com/eMXANyW2JT
The fixed span that was installed yesterday weighed 45 tons and is 15.7m long.
Funded by the Scottish and UK Government’s the installation of the bridge is a Glasgow City Region City Deal project.
The deal is designed to improve infrastructure, achieve growth in life sciences, support business innovation and boost employment, and is costing more than £1 Billion.
Construction costs for the bridge alone were estimated at around £10m, but it is now expected to come in at around £30m.
Bosses behind it claim there will be a number of benefits to come from it including, more homes, improved economic conditions in Govan, a deprived area of the city, and more jobs.
Due to its location, Glasgow City Council claim it will boost jobs in the area by 23 per cent.
