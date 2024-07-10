Emergency services were in attendance but 22-year-old Callum Pollock was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 July 2024. He made no plea and is scheduled to appear again within the next eight days.

Detective Inspector Keith Runcie said: “Our thoughts are with Callum’s family and everyone affected by his death.

“Our investigations are ongoing. We believe that the male who was subsequently arrested spoke with a male and female whilst awaiting a train at Troon railway station around midnight on the Saturday, 6 July into Sunday, 7 July, and we would like to speak to these people.

“We would ask that they contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 4300 of 6 July 2024.”