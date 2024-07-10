A man has been arrested and charged after a 22-year-old was found dead in Troon, with police appealing to speak to a man and woman who may have more information.

Around 11.40pm on Saturday, 6 July 2024, officers were called to a report of a man seriously injured within a property at Ramsay Court, Scott Crescent in the Ayrshire town.

Emergency services were in attendance but 22-year-old Callum Pollock was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 July 2024. He made no plea and is scheduled to appear again within the next eight days.

Read More:

Detective Inspector Keith Runcie said: “Our thoughts are with Callum’s family and everyone affected by his death.

“Our investigations are ongoing. We believe that the male who was subsequently arrested spoke with a male and female whilst awaiting a train at Troon railway station around midnight on the Saturday, 6 July into Sunday, 7 July, and we would like to speak to these people.

“We would ask that they contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 4300 of 6 July 2024.”