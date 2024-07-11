British Blue bulls proved a popular choice at Carlisle yesterday as they topped the sale at £640 for a four-month-old from Petteril Side, while Nether Place topped the Limousin section at £550 and George Ireland Livestock led the Anguses at £540, the same return achieved for the Simmentals forwarded by Messrs Kirkpatrick.
Heifers peaked at £535 for a Limousin from the same vendor, while Low Farm led the British Blue females at £475/head. Weaned cattle met with outstanding demand with bulls topping at £1,620 for a twelve-month-old Simmental from Newbie Mains, while British Blues sold to £1,550 for a thirteen-month-old from Lodges Farm.
A good entry of store cattle sold to £1,930 and £1,830 for Limousin cross bullocks from Westray with heifers peaking at £1,840 for Cragside.
Calves and stirks at Ayr on Tuesday continued to sell at very high rates, with the sale achieving a peak of £700 for a British Blue cross heifer from South Kilbride and heifers selling to £640 on two occasions, firstly for a Simmental from Kaimhill and secondly for a British Blue from regular vendors Low Barledziew.
Bullocks peaked at £1,000/head for a pen of six from Macmannieston. Prime bullocks sold to 320p/kg or £1,872/head for a home bred Limousin from Blairbowie, while fifteen heifers averaged 298p/kg and sold to 330p/kg or £1,964/head for North Boig, and cast bulls peaked at 229p/kg for a Limousin from North Knockglass or at £1,850/head for a Hereford from High Garphar.
Meanwhile, cast cows sold to £1,800 for a Saler from Traboyack or to 245p/kg for a Simmental cross from Easter Hillhouse.
Cast ewes at Carlisle on Monday averaged £153/head and sold to £215 for a Texel from The Hill, while Suffolks peaked at £208 for West Cocklaw and Beltexes went for £198/head for a pen of three from Braithwaite Hill.
Prime cattle sold to £2,400 for a 768kg Limousin cross steer from The Lake, who also claimed the next highest price at £2,316 for a 758kg beast. Heifers peaked at £2,167 for a thirty-three month, 729kg Limousin cross from Halfway Well while two heifers from Cumdicock sold to £2,121 and £2,103 respectively.
After a few weeks of falling returns, prime lambs rallied encouragingly to an average of 325p/kg and a peak of 491p/kg or £206/head. Heavy lambs met with good demand and sold to £176/head for 48kg Texels from Bengall, while a 51kg Texel from Messrs Storey peaked at £181 as demand continues to grow.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here