A good entry of store cattle sold to £1,930 and £1,830 for Limousin cross bullocks from Westray with heifers peaking at £1,840 for Cragside.

Calves and stirks at Ayr on Tuesday continued to sell at very high rates, with the sale achieving a peak of £700 for a British Blue cross heifer from South Kilbride and heifers selling to £640 on two occasions, firstly for a Simmental from Kaimhill and secondly for a British Blue from regular vendors Low Barledziew.

Bullocks peaked at £1,000/head for a pen of six from Macmannieston. Prime bullocks sold to 320p/kg or £1,872/head for a home bred Limousin from Blairbowie, while fifteen heifers averaged 298p/kg and sold to 330p/kg or £1,964/head for North Boig, and cast bulls peaked at 229p/kg for a Limousin from North Knockglass or at £1,850/head for a Hereford from High Garphar.

Meanwhile, cast cows sold to £1,800 for a Saler from Traboyack or to 245p/kg for a Simmental cross from Easter Hillhouse.

Cast ewes at Carlisle on Monday averaged £153/head and sold to £215 for a Texel from The Hill, while Suffolks peaked at £208 for West Cocklaw and Beltexes went for £198/head for a pen of three from Braithwaite Hill.

Prime cattle sold to £2,400 for a 768kg Limousin cross steer from The Lake, who also claimed the next highest price at £2,316 for a 758kg beast. Heifers peaked at £2,167 for a thirty-three month, 729kg Limousin cross from Halfway Well while two heifers from Cumdicock sold to £2,121 and £2,103 respectively.

After a few weeks of falling returns, prime lambs rallied encouragingly to an average of 325p/kg and a peak of 491p/kg or £206/head. Heavy lambs met with good demand and sold to £176/head for 48kg Texels from Bengall, while a 51kg Texel from Messrs Storey peaked at £181 as demand continues to grow.