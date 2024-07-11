The Aer Lingus jet was departing on a flight between Scotland and Belfast when the nosewheel detached.

It has not been confirmed how the aircraft completed its flight, or who was onboard, but there were no problems reported in Northern Ireland at the time.

The ATR 72-600 plane under investigation is a twin-propeller aircraft deployed on regional flights around the UK.

The plane can carry up to 78 passengers and is a popular choice for airlines around the world flying short-haul routes.

The aircraft involved in the incident is currently back in service, flying routes between Edinburgh, Belfast, Southampton and Manchester.

The AAIB has listed the incident, which happened in October 2023, as “under investigation”.

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said: "As this situation is under investigation, we cannot provide further detail at this time.”

Aer Lingus is currently in the middle of an industrial dispute, with pilots being asked to accept a 17.75% pay increase in a ballot, following a recommendation by their representative body.

It comes after a work-to-rule, which began at the end of June, resulted in the airline cancelling hundreds of flights.

The 17.75% figure was recommended by the Irish Labour Court following engagement with Aer Lingus and the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa).

Ialpa leadership sought clarifications from the Labour Court over the non-binding recommendation and, following consideration of the terms, recommended that its membership accept them.

The pilot body will move immediately to suspend its ongoing work-to-rule action, in place since June 26, pending the outcome of a ballot.

The union will hold a series of engagements with members before a ballot on the terms of the Labour Court recommendation in the coming week.

Ialpa president Mark Tighe described the pay increase provided for in the recommendation as a significant win for pilots.