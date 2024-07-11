The track has become a gay anthem, and in 2022 was named one of the greatest dance songs of all time by Rolling Stone.

It tells the story of a young queer individual forced to leave his hometown due to prejudice and discrimination, reflecting Somerville's own decision to leave Glasgow for London aged 17.

From August 23 to September 20, SWG3 will host the Smalltown Boy exhibition, presenting a show of freedom and acceptance through a diverse range of artistic mediums, including photography, painting, sculpture, and a live rave installation.

The exhibition will feature works from various artists, including Csian Canave, Barney Ashton Bullock, James Horan, Steve Rapport, Charles Jeffrey each offering their unique interpretation of the song's themes.

To celebrate the opening a launch party will be held in SWG3's upstairs space featuring DJs Jonbers Blonde (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Boy Shorts, Bonzai Bonner, Josh Caffe and Bosco.

Joe Henry, the artist and curator behind the exhibition, said: “We have been developing this show for 2 years. It's a celebration of an iconic queer song, which is known by many as the gay national anthem.

"I'm excited to work with some of my favourite artists and celebrate everything that this song stands for: finding love, community, and acceptance somewhere else. The exhibition and rave will resonate with all of the queer community. Feel free to come and enjoy the night with us.”

Nick Stewart, DJ (Bosco) and promoter said: “I used to stay upstairs from Jimmy’s Mum in the 90s and I’ve always felt he never got the recognition & respect he deserved from his home city.

"The song ‘Smalltown Boy’ is about leaving his hometown of Glasgow to go to London in search of acceptance. Glasgow has changed beyond recognition thankfully and I’m immensely proud of being involved in the event which hopefully shows how much his home city of Glasgow loves him.”

Tickets for the launch party are available here