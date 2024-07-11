More than a quarter of train journeys across Scotland have been cut as Scotrail brings in a temporary timetable due to staff shortages amid a pay dispute.
ScotRail said the new timetable, in force today, will provide “certainty and reliability” compared with recent late-notice cancellations.
Dozens of trains have been cancelled in recent days due to lack of staff.
The temporary timetable involves 1,660 services operating daily from Monday to Saturday, compared with the usual level of around 2,250, a cut of 26%.
The operator said first and last trains on more than half of all routes would remain the same but services during peak times will revert to an off-peak service.
This means just –12 trains an hour on most routes. Scotrail has urged passengers to check its online table for exact times.
In a statement, ScotRail said: “This is a result of the ongoing impact of fewer train drivers than normal currently being available for overtime or rest day working, as is their contractual right, following confirmation from drivers’ union Aslef that it will recommend to its executive committee a ballot for industrial action over pay.”
The rail operator said it is recruiting 160 new drivers but “some rest day working and overtime is still needed to deliver a normal timetable”, adding this has “historically been the case in the railway and is replicated in other train operators across Britain”.
READ MORE: Mass disruption to ScotRail services across Scotland
READ MORE: Why Deutsche Bahn made the Tartan Army miss ScotRail
Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We are very sorry to customers for the disruption to services.
“We know that customers want certainty and reliability, which is why we are introducing a temporary timetable, in place of late-notice cancellations.
“We are operating services which the vast majority of customers use and are still using all the available trains in our fleet so customers can continue to travel.
“We want to resolve the pay dispute with the trade unions and remain fully committed to further discussions.
“We’re asking customers to check their journey on our website or mobile app, as train times will have changed.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel