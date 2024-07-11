The Edinburgh-based business, supported by Business Gateway, Scotland’s national business advisory service, has seen sales of its product ió fibrewater "skyrocket" with the Asda listing.

The firm said prebiotics are a special type of fibre which is scientifically proven to feed friendly bacteria, adding: "With over 4,000 studies on prebiotics, they are the cornerstone to gut health and overall wellbeing."

The trio conducted extensive research and launched ió fibrewater – which they claim was the UK's first prebiotic fibre-infused water that’s backed by science, in May 2022.

Business Gateway’s Planning To Start tool to help test out its business potential, and were then connected with a dedicated business adviser, who provided one-to-one support. Business Gateway Clackmannanshire also signposted the trio to Interface, which connects businesses with leading academic expertise. This allowed the firm to work with world-class academics from Glasgow Caledonian University "that proved ió fibrewater feeds friendly bacteria, or probiotics".

Through Business Gateway, the firm also benefitted from Scottish Enterprise support, which helped with their plans to expand internationally. The trio also received digital support, including a design grant that helped improve their product design and digital presence.

Alyssa Reid, one of the co-founders, said: "ió fibrewater is where innovation meets a gut health revolution. This trailblazing water is crystal-clear and has the look, taste, and feel of water with a splash of natural fruit flavour. Every bottle delivers 100% of the recommended daily prebiotic intake and 20% of an adult’s daily fibre needs, offering a deliciously easy solution for incorporating both fibre, prebiotics and hydration into daily diets."

Winning the World Best Drink Innovation Award was the start of the company’s national and international recognition. They have gone on to win a prestigious Scottish EDGE award, and several other international awards for innovation.

In March, ió fibrewater launched its Strawberry and Lemon & Lime flavours in 33 Asda stores across Scotland in the Food to Go section. Since their Asda launch, The Prebiotic Company has experienced a "significant sales surge", reflecting the growing consumer interest in health-focused products. The success is evidenced by Asda's ongoing expansion of the product's availability, now approaching 50 stores.

Also, ió fibrewater recently launched with Parsley Box, a Scottish-based company that delivers meals to over 100,000 people across the UK.

Mandy Campbell, Business Gateway adviser, said: "We’re incredibly proud to have supported The Prebiotic Company in achieving their milestone with ASDA as well as their numerous awards. Their strong sales are a testament to their hard work and innovation. We look forward to their continued success."

