Emergency services are still in attendance, but it is not known if there have been any injuries or casualties.

The crash happened sometime before 10:15am on Thursday 11 July near the Three Sister View point.

UPDATE❗ ⌚12:35



🛣️ #A82 Glencoe



⚠️ RESTRICTED in both directions due to a collision at Three Sisters Viewpoint



🚔 Emergency services remain at scene



A slight build up on the approach@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ppnIwSmX7C — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 11, 2024

Traffic Scotland says the road remains partially closed with some restrictions, and there is a slight build-up of traffic on approach to the area.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A82 at Glencoe is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle road crash. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.15 am on Thursday, 11 July 2024.

“Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.”