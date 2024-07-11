A busy Scots road in the highlands was closed in both directions after a crash today.
A two-car crash on the A82 at Glencoe caused local Police to close off the area to all traffic.
Emergency services are still in attendance, but it is not known if there have been any injuries or casualties.
The crash happened sometime before 10:15am on Thursday 11 July near the Three Sister View point.
UPDATE❗ ⌚12:35— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 11, 2024
🛣️ #A82 Glencoe
⚠️ RESTRICTED in both directions due to a collision at Three Sisters Viewpoint
🚔 Emergency services remain at scene
A slight build up on the approach@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ppnIwSmX7C
Traffic Scotland says the road remains partially closed with some restrictions, and there is a slight build-up of traffic on approach to the area.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A82 at Glencoe is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle road crash. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.15 am on Thursday, 11 July 2024.
“Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here