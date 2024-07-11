A new pay offer has been made to hundreds of workers at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports after they voted overwhelmingly for strike action.
These workers, who cover duties including dealing with passengers directly in the security search areas and are employed by ICTS, are now voting on the new offer, with this ballot closing on Friday afternoon.
Trade union Unite revealed earlier this month that around 300 ICTS central search members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports had "emphatically backed strike action in an escalating pay dispute".
It declared on July 2 that "strike action is now inevitable", although did also signal that this could be averted if there were "significant movement" on pay by ICTS.
Unite said then that strike action was backed by 98.5 per cent at Glasgow airport, involving around 200 ICTS workers. A ballot involving around 100 workers at Aberdeen airport returned a similar result with 89.7 per cent backing strike action, it noted.
However, asked for an update by The Herald today, a spokesman for Unite said: "There is a new pay offer."
He added: "A pay offer has been put to the workforce which they are voting on. It closes on Friday afternoon. We will publicly comment when the result is in."
Unite had said on July 2 that unless there was "significant movement by ICTS in the coming days", then strike action could start in mid-July "at the peak of the summer holiday rush".
The trade union at that stage called on AGS, the owner of Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, "to intervene in a final attempt to get ICTS to step back from the brink of a major dispute which will cause widespread disruption".
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said then: “ICTS is a very profitable company, yet it is refusing to make our members a fair pay offer.
“Unite will back our ICTS members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
Unite said on July 2 that the ICTS central search workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports had emphatically rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January 2024 and a £500 one-off payment.
It added at that stage: "The workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights. The workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services."
