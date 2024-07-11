Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is to star in a BBC Studios adaption of Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s The Primrose Railway Children.
The 50-year-old actor, who also featured in the film Trainspotting, will play Rob Robinson in the 90-minute CBBC special, which is an adaption of Dame Jacqueline’s modern reimagining of E Nesbit’s classic The Railway Children.
The story follows Phoebe, her older sister Becks, older brother Perry, and their mum, who are living in Glasgow, when suddenly they are uprooted from their lives and moved to the remote highlands of Scotland.
Soap star Nina Toussaint-White will play mother Sarah Robinson, while the three children will be played by Ava McCarthy, Ida Brooke and Tylan Bailey.
Speaking of the series, McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt in American medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, said: “Reading Tom’s brilliant script was a real joy, it captures the spirit and emotion of the original The Railway Children, a film that I loved as a child, so it was an easy decision to come back and film this in Scotland.
READ MORE: Reimagined version of The Railway Children to be filmed in Glasgow
“I’m always so proud and happy to come home and work with the brilliant crews and talents that Scotland overflows with.
“I can’t wait to step into the character of Rob and retell this reimagined British classic story alongside such an exciting cast. It will be a cinematic treat for the family.”
Tali Walters, creative director at BBC Studios’ kids and family productions, said: “BBC Studios’ kids and family productions has enjoyed a close and creative relationship with Jacqueline Wilson for many years, and are thrilled to work with Tom Bidwell to bring another of her stories to the screen.
“With such an exciting cast including Kevin and Nina, alongside tremendously exciting new youth talent.
“We are proud to be making this dramatic and ambitious production in Scotland with all it offers in terms of locations and talent, and very much looking forward to sharing it with families across the UK and around the world.”
The Railway Children story first hit screens in 1968, as a BBC adaption, before a feature film of the 1906 novel was released in cinemas in 1970.
Filming for the CBBC special will take place in and around Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands and will begin this month.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here