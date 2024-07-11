Environmental activists claimed that fuel and oil from the ship, called the Julie Anne, was still spilling into the water of the Marine Protected Area.

Leader of the Green Britain Group, Dale Vince sent video footage to The Herald from Wednesday, July 10 of what appeared to be dead fish and streaks of oil in the area of water close to fishing nets.

However, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has now confirmed that the clean-up operation got underway yesterday, and work to remove all remaining fuel from the Julie Anne is still on going.

The agency has been advising Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) who own the site on how to keep the incident under control.

A spokesperson from MCA told The Herald: “Following the sinking of a fish farm support vessel on Thursday 4 July, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency), along with multi-agency stakeholders, has been monitoring the salvage and recovery operation currently underway just northwest of Fiunary in the Sound of Mull.

“The MCA has conducted a number of surveillance flights of the site since Friday and continues to monitor the situation, while working with the fish farm operators and their appointed pollution and salvage responders.

“A plan has been formed by the salvors and this is currently being reviewed by the MCA prior to salvage commencing. As part of this overall plan, an operation to remove all remaining fuel onboard the sunken vessel began today. The Secretary of State’s Representative is involved and is monitoring the recovery actions.”

The cause of the sinking is still unknown, but SSF confirmed the vessel had a full service and maintenance history and engineers has been on board only the day before it sank to check and change oils and filters. They also confirmed the vessel was fully certified by MECAL (Marine Engineers Certifying Authority Ltd) only last month, with the last inspection carried out on 7 June this year.

SSF says they’re hoping to have the Julie Anne removed from the water by the middle of next week, and they will continue to engage with MCA, MECAL and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), as the situation develops.

The operator has informed SEPA say they were informed by SSF that booms have been put in the water to contain any potential pollution and prevent dispersal.

Divers continue to monitor the vessel underwater to check for and plug leaks, and SSF, alongside the MCA, will continue to apply mitigation measures before the vessel is recovered.

A spokesperson SEPA said: “We received reports of a sunken vessel at a Scottish Sea Farms site near Fiunary from HM Coastguard and the operator on Thursday 4th July.

“The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has remit over marine pollution and is closely monitoring the incident response. They have confirmed they are reviewing a plan for recovery of the vessel.

“SEPA’s remit in this incident is ensuring all waste is disposed of appropriately, in accordance with waste management legislation. This would include any fuel, including that held in absorbent booms, and the vessel if it cannot be repaired once recovered. SEPA continue to work together with partners and the operator to share information and monitor the situation closely.”