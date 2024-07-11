More than 70 pilot whales have washed up on a Scottish beach with many already feared dead.
The whales were found on Tresness Beach on the island of Sanday in Orkney on Thursday morning with the public being advised to keep their distance.
Reports initially suggested there were between 60 and 70 of them out of the water and on the beach but it was discovered that there was 77, with only 12 of them believed to be still be alive.
Some of the whales are up to seven feet long with female and juveniles a bit smaller than males of the species.
Marine rescuers are working to see which of them are still alive and figuring out a way to help them return to the sea and save the rest of them from dying.
They are assessing the condition of each of the animals that are still alive and focusing on helping them at present.
Experts say it is too early to understand exactly what happened and why the pod was washed up on the shore.
Emma Weave-Nebb from British Divers Marine Life Rescue told the BBC: "There are whales everywhere. There’s a long line of them, some of them are still alive.
"I know from experience how difficult these incidents are and I think we need to be realistic.
"We will do our utmost best obviously but they have been here for quite some time so I think we have to be slightly pragmatic about it.”
