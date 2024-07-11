Scotland accounted for almost one-fifth of UK equity deals involving university spinouts in 2023 but the value of investment in all Scottish companies collapsed by half in a "tough year" for finance markets.
New figures from the British Business Bank show there were a total 169 equity deals in Scotland in 2023, a 21% decline on the previous year that brought activity back in line with 2019’s pre-pandemic levels. The total investment value in Scotland was £402 million, which was 50% less than in 2022.
Both annual declines were in line with trends seen across the wider UK market.
READ MORE: Record number of 'brilliant' academics in spin-out support
Within this, the bank's Small Business Equity Tracker found that 24% of deals in Scotland were classified as spinouts, the second highest proportion in all UK regions and other devolved nations.
Two Scottish universities ranked among the UK's top five for spinout activity. A total of 12 deals in 2023 involved businesses with roots at the University of Strathclyde, while another dozen were associated with the University of Edinburgh.
Only Cambridge, Oxford and the University of Bristol accounted for a higher number of deals.
Susan Nightingale, director of devolved nations at the British Business Bank, noted that the UK’s equity market has now seen two consecutive years of contraction. However, overall investment values have increased by 182% during the last 10 years, with deal numbers 42% higher.
READ MORE: Government to invest £20m helping universities turn research into businesses
“As has been the case globally and across the UK, 2023 was a tough year for the equity finance market in Scotland," she added. "However, despite the continued challenges of higher interest rates and fewer exit opportunities, it is encouraging that investment now looks to be stabilising and returning to a pre-pandemic norm."
Edinburgh also ranked among the top UK cities for European venture capital investment, achieving the fifth-largest share of capital outside of London between 2014 and 2023. Businesses in the Scottish capital secured £1.3 billion of European venture capital investment, with life sciences among the most active sectors.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here