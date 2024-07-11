Both annual declines were in line with trends seen across the wider UK market.

Within this, the bank's Small Business Equity Tracker found that 24% of deals in Scotland were classified as spinouts, the second highest proportion in all UK regions and other devolved nations.

Two Scottish universities ranked among the UK's top five for spinout activity. A total of 12 deals in 2023 involved businesses with roots at the University of Strathclyde, while another dozen were associated with the University of Edinburgh.

Only Cambridge, Oxford and the University of Bristol accounted for a higher number of deals.

Susan Nightingale, director of devolved nations at the British Business Bank, noted that the UK’s equity market has now seen two consecutive years of contraction. However, overall investment values have increased by 182% during the last 10 years, with deal numbers 42% higher.

“As has been the case globally and across the UK, 2023 was a tough year for the equity finance market in Scotland," she added. "However, despite the continued challenges of higher interest rates and fewer exit opportunities, it is encouraging that investment now looks to be stabilising and returning to a pre-pandemic norm."

Edinburgh also ranked among the top UK cities for European venture capital investment, achieving the fifth-largest share of capital outside of London between 2014 and 2023. Businesses in the Scottish capital secured £1.3 billion of European venture capital investment, with life sciences among the most active sectors.