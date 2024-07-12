“Eco-cabins” in one of Scotland’s best-known tourist destinations have been put up for sale, with offers around £475,000 invited.
Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to sell Back Track Bothies, which the property agent noted “offers three hand-crafted eco-cabins, nestled in the village of Glenfinnan in the heart of the Western Highlands of Scotland”.
The agent added: “The approximately half-acre site sits among native woodland close to the shore of Loch Shiel and just a stone’s throw from the famous Glenfinnan viaduct and the monument commemorating the Jacobite Rising of 1745.
“As well as the Jacobite steam train made famous as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter movies, the area offers a host of attractions with the bothies providing a truly unforgettable stay in a very popular location.”
Back Track Bothies owners Mark and Ally Entwistle said: “Creating these eco-cabins was a labour of love for us. We had a dream of how they would look and feel and we worked closely with our carpenter and builder to ensure single detail was just right.
“We only opened just over two years ago and have been blown away by how popular the bothies have proved to be and how successful a business model they are.”
They added: “We have some other dreams we still wish to purse and, while putting Back Track Bothies up for sale much earlier than we originally envisaged, it feels the right time and allows a new owner to develop and grow the business as they would want."
Graham + Sibbald said: “Each of the hand-built bothies offer a warm cosy atmosphere, with their own unique character and individual layouts. Constructed by a local master craftsman from natural materials, including sustainably sourced Douglas Fir timber and sheep’s wool insulation as well as living grass roofs, each eco-cabin offers a sitting area with kitchen, a sleeping area, a shower and a bespoke composting loo.”
It added: “Back Track Bothies offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests. It is evident the current owners have invested much passion and financial resources into these unique assets and as they move on to pastures new, they leave behind a fantastic business.”
Graham + Sibbald director Peter Seymour said: “We are delighted to bring to the market Back Track Bothies. We have seen a steady shift towards green tourism and expect this market to continue to grow in popularity as people become more aware of their carbon footprints.
“Glenfinnan is a highly popular tourist destination because of its outstanding landscape, its history and, of course, the famous viaduct which features in all of the Harry Potter films. The sellers have decided that now is the time to move on to other projects, leaving behind a well-presented and highly profitable business for the next owner to enjoy.”
