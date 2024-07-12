A restaurant in a historic Scottish village next to a famous castle ruin has been put up for sale.
The premises are "in the heart of the village on the harbour front amidst the pastel-coloured sea-fronting businesses and houses", Cornerstone Business Agents said.
The restaurant is in the village of Portpatrick in south west Scotland which sits next to Dunskey Castle and is a popular tourist location.
"Portpatrick and the area around the village is long synonymous with holiday homes and caravan parks and being a welcoming tourist village on the most southerly of the Scottish coasts," the agent said.
Portpatrick is about ten miles from Stranraer and a further five miles north to the ferry port of Cairnryan which connects tourists, business and daily commuter traffic across the Irish sea to Northern Ireland. "Cairnryan is still one of the most important ferry terminals in Scotland heavily utilised by the public, freight as well as tourists," the agent added.
"This is a very exciting opportunity for a motivated buyer to acquire a very well positioned property in one of the most sought-after locations in the south west of Scotland," Cornerstone Business Agents said.
READ MORE:
Restaurant is only Scottish entry on steak list
Scottish restaurants named among best in the UK
Family sells historic inn to village community
"Until recently the property has traded as a very successful restaurant catering for a strong local and tourist market. The opportunity now exists for an operator to re-establish a licensed opportunity in a first-class trading location with superb harbour views.
"This is a very exciting opportunity for a motivated buyer to acquire a very well-positioned property in one of the most sought-after locations in the South West of Scotland.
"Equally, subject to planning the property could potentially revert easily to residential use. Portpatrick is a much sought-after residential area with an abundance of holiday homes and self-catering businesses."
Cornerstone said a guide price at of offers over £260,000 is sought for the heritable interest.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here