The restaurant is in the village of Portpatrick in south west Scotland which sits next to Dunskey Castle and is a popular tourist location.

"Portpatrick and the area around the village is long synonymous with holiday homes and caravan parks and being a welcoming tourist village on the most southerly of the Scottish coasts," the agent said.

The harbour, restaurant, and castle (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

Portpatrick is about ten miles from Stranraer and a further five miles north to the ferry port of Cairnryan which connects tourists, business and daily commuter traffic across the Irish sea to Northern Ireland. "Cairnryan is still one of the most important ferry terminals in Scotland heavily utilised by the public, freight as well as tourists," the agent added.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for a motivated buyer to acquire a very well positioned property in one of the most sought-after locations in the south west of Scotland," Cornerstone Business Agents said.

"Until recently the property has traded as a very successful restaurant catering for a strong local and tourist market. The opportunity now exists for an operator to re-establish a licensed opportunity in a first-class trading location with superb harbour views.

"Equally, subject to planning the property could potentially revert easily to residential use. Portpatrick is a much sought-after residential area with an abundance of holiday homes and self-catering businesses."

Cornerstone said a guide price at of offers over £260,000 is sought for the heritable interest.