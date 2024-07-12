The exposed sea location and the Hebridean weather has meant that since its erection in the mid-1970s, the St Barr statue has been extensively damaged, frustrating locals who value the historical meaning behind it.

The metal frame has become exposed and is rusting due to concrete sections becoming brittle and falling off, mainly around the statue’s hands, arms, and feet.

A target of £100,000 has been set by the group to get the statue replicated and replaced, with £10,000 already raised by supporters.

The St Barr statue when first erected, compared to its current state. (Image: Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group)

However, despite a flying start to the campaign, it is expected to take several years to reach the full amount.

Michael MacNeil of the Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group told The Herald: “For almost 50 years, the statue has been a symbol of our island and its rich heritage.

“This project will see the statue recreated in a material that will withstand the worst of Hebridean weather and cope with its exposed seashore location.

“Increasing the visibility of the statue will enable greater public engagement and understanding of the statue through greater interpretation and storytelling.”

The St Barr sculpture was created by local artist Margaret Somerville, who died in 2018, using concrete moulded around a steel frame. It depicts the Irish saint holding a shepherd’s crook aloft as he looks to the heavens.

In Gaelic, Barra is Barraigh which translates as Barr’s Island. It takes its name from Saint Finbar of Cork who is believed to have been a follower of Saint Columba and introduced Christianity to the island.

Those behind the fundraiser say they want to keep Margaret’s memory alive by making sure the new sculpture is a complete replica of her original statue. They’ve recruited experienced sculptor Stephen Tinney to use the existing statue as the basis for the new one.

L-R Michael MacKinnon, Theresa Irving and Michael MacNeil of the fundraising group. (Image: Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group)

Fundraising group member, Michael MacKinnon added: “Margaret was a very popular and respected member of our community. She contributed so much to the life of Barra in so many ways from public artwork to teaching the clarsach (harp). It is important that we recognise her impact on Barra and ensure her main public artwork is visible, enjoyed and understood by future generations of islanders and visitors.

Mr MacNeil added: “It would be a huge loss if Saint Barr was to crumble into the sea completely without any effort to preserve Margaret’s work and her gift to the community. We know her family is supportive of the campaign and do not want that to happen.”

Under the current plans to replicate it, a mould of the existing statue would be taken so that it remains true to Margaret Somerville’s original work and recreates it in hard-wearing bronze. There are also proposals to increase the statue’s size by 50 percent so that it is more prominent and visible from the shore.

Locals gather as the statue is blessed in the 1970s. (Image: Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group)

The £10,000 that has already been raised was made available through a grant from the Crown Estates Scotland. Theresa Irving of Northbay Community Council and member of the fundraising group said they are delighted with the early donation.

She said: “We are so grateful to the Crown Estates for this funding towards replacing Saint Barr. This is a very welcome boost and a positive start to our fundraising. We know this is an ambitious campaign, but we are confident that islanders at home and away and those who visit will back it so that our saint remains in place.”

Northbay Community Council will oversee the donations made to the Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group, with supporters now able to support the project through their crowdfunding website. The group will also make the subsequent payments for the work.