Erected 50 years ago and depicting the saint that gave the island its name, locals on a Hebridean Isle are now fighting to keep its historical significance alive.
Campaigners on the Isle of Barra have launched an ambitious fundraising effort today, as the hope to replace the statue of St Barr. Locals say the statue, which stands on a small island in Barra’s North Bay area, has fallen into a state of disrepair and is now at risk of being completely lost to the sea.
The exposed sea location and the Hebridean weather has meant that since its erection in the mid-1970s, the St Barr statue has been extensively damaged, frustrating locals who value the historical meaning behind it.
The metal frame has become exposed and is rusting due to concrete sections becoming brittle and falling off, mainly around the statue’s hands, arms, and feet.
A target of £100,000 has been set by the group to get the statue replicated and replaced, with £10,000 already raised by supporters.
However, despite a flying start to the campaign, it is expected to take several years to reach the full amount.
Michael MacNeil of the Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group told The Herald: “For almost 50 years, the statue has been a symbol of our island and its rich heritage.
“This project will see the statue recreated in a material that will withstand the worst of Hebridean weather and cope with its exposed seashore location.
“Increasing the visibility of the statue will enable greater public engagement and understanding of the statue through greater interpretation and storytelling.”
READ MORE:
- Glasgow School of Art appoints architects to test Mac rebuild plan
- Viking raiders in Orkney found 'plough was mightier than the sword'
- Fishing vessel sinking sparks call for salmon farming review
The St Barr sculpture was created by local artist Margaret Somerville, who died in 2018, using concrete moulded around a steel frame. It depicts the Irish saint holding a shepherd’s crook aloft as he looks to the heavens.
In Gaelic, Barra is Barraigh which translates as Barr’s Island. It takes its name from Saint Finbar of Cork who is believed to have been a follower of Saint Columba and introduced Christianity to the island.
Those behind the fundraiser say they want to keep Margaret’s memory alive by making sure the new sculpture is a complete replica of her original statue. They’ve recruited experienced sculptor Stephen Tinney to use the existing statue as the basis for the new one.
Fundraising group member, Michael MacKinnon added: “Margaret was a very popular and respected member of our community. She contributed so much to the life of Barra in so many ways from public artwork to teaching the clarsach (harp). It is important that we recognise her impact on Barra and ensure her main public artwork is visible, enjoyed and understood by future generations of islanders and visitors.
Mr MacNeil added: “It would be a huge loss if Saint Barr was to crumble into the sea completely without any effort to preserve Margaret’s work and her gift to the community. We know her family is supportive of the campaign and do not want that to happen.”
Under the current plans to replicate it, a mould of the existing statue would be taken so that it remains true to Margaret Somerville’s original work and recreates it in hard-wearing bronze. There are also proposals to increase the statue’s size by 50 percent so that it is more prominent and visible from the shore.
The £10,000 that has already been raised was made available through a grant from the Crown Estates Scotland. Theresa Irving of Northbay Community Council and member of the fundraising group said they are delighted with the early donation.
She said: “We are so grateful to the Crown Estates for this funding towards replacing Saint Barr. This is a very welcome boost and a positive start to our fundraising. We know this is an ambitious campaign, but we are confident that islanders at home and away and those who visit will back it so that our saint remains in place.”
Northbay Community Council will oversee the donations made to the Saint Barr Statue Fundraising Group, with supporters now able to support the project through their crowdfunding website. The group will also make the subsequent payments for the work.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here