Native Glasgow, which opened in 2018 in St Vincent Place, recently announced a £1 million makeover.

Numa Group has acquired 100% of Native Places, the short-stay business division of Native Holdings, founded by Guy Nixon, for an undisclosed price.

Native Residential will continue as part of Native Holdings and will be focused on growing as one of the UK’s largest operators of build-to-rent, co-living, mixed-use and commercial assets under the leadership of Mr Nixon.

A Numa property (Image: Numa Group)

Native Places is "one of the UK’s pioneers in the lifestyle aparthotel and serviced apartment sector, with over 800 units", and is headquartered in London.

The acquisition of Native Places marks a "logical continuation of Numa's growth strategy across Europe", it said.

Numa Group recently reached €2 billion in real estate assets under management and manages over 6,500 rooms and apartments across 34 major cities in 14 European countries. Native Places will add over 800 new units to Numa’s property portfolio, bringing the total to over 7,300 units.

Numa said it "aims to transform the European hospitality sector", a market valued at over €100 billion, responding to evolving consumer preferences where simultaneously, short-term rental platforms are encountering increasingly stringent urban regulations, especially concerning the misuse of residential properties".

Native Manchester (Image: Numa Group)

Christian Gaiser, chief executive and co-founder of Numa Group, said: "We are at the forefront of digitising and elevating the entire travel experience, continuously seeking innovative ways to deepen the connection between our guests and their preferred urban destinations.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Native Places and their team. We aim to establish a leading position in the UK's premier cities, with London being the #1 European hospitality market. Thanks to Native Places, we will gain access to a very strong brand recognised by leisure and business travellers.

“Native Places has built a substantial direct share through its corporate distribution channels, as well as B2B and B2C brand recognition. Native Places’ exceptional and historical portfolio perfectly complements our expansion strategy – given Native Places’ outstanding ratings and high guest satisfaction. This collaboration marks another significant step forward in Numa’s ambition to expand across Europe and secure a dominant foothold in the UK market.”

He said that Olivia Immesi, who joined Native Places as managing director in 2021 and was appointed the chief executive in 2023 has transformed the brand and Archie Hunter, who has significantly expanded the Native Places portfolio in recent years, "will continue to foster this growth in collaboration with the Numa team".

Ms Immesi said: "Native Places has become a leading lifestyle apart hotel & serviced apartment operator in the UK, and we’re thrilled to be merging with Numa as it expands its presence in the UK. I’m incredibly excited to continue to lead the Native Places brand as it joins a fast-moving European and tech-driven serviced apartment platform, creating one of the largest platforms of lifestyle serviced apartments in Europe."