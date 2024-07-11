For the first time in its 191-year history, a Scottish Highland distillery has created a new whisky range aged in American oak casks.
Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Whisky has launched a new White Oak range celebrating American oak maturation.
Known for having the slowest distilled malts in Scotland, the whisky maker has also created a reputation for itself using sherry casks in its maturation process, but has now broke tradition by releasing two new expressions, which include a rare bottle that will be gone once sold out.
The new expressions being released by the Dumgoyne-based distillery are a Glengoyne White Oak that joins their core expression range, and a Glengoyne White Oak 24-year-old, an extremely rare, limited release going for more than £400 a bottle.
Bosses say the release marks a bold and exciting new chapter for Glengoyne, as they continue to expand their taste profile from the predominant sherry style the whisky has become synonymous with.
Gordon Dundas, Brand Advocacy Director, said: “Releasing two exceptional Glengoyne whiskies, fully matured exclusively in American White Oak, including a remarkable limited 24-year-old, marks a significant first for Glengoyne.
"These whiskies showcase our slow distillation process producing our signature fruity house style and our commitment to using the finest casks. We're thrilled for both long-time Glengoyne lovers and new enthusiasts to experience these pioneering drams."
The White Oak range is matured in American first-fill bourbon and virgin oak casks sourced from North America, as a nod to the summer home of the geese that grace Glengoyne’s glen every winter.
Master Blenders at Glengoyne say the American Oak delivers a lighter flavour and colour to the whisky during its maturation process.
The first of the two releases, the Glengoyne White Oak has already been awarded two gold medals, from the International Spirits Competition 2024 and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024.
Going for a RRP of £55 the new malt aims to present ‘a vibrant oak, bright citrus, sponge cake, crisp red apple, ginger spice, and a hint of violet. The palate reveals a soft and playful taste of crème brulee, fruit gum sweets, candied lemon, jam tarts, and tinned pineapple. To finish, the expression has lots of toasted oak laced with caramel’.
With the 24-year-old being released as a limited edition, Glengoyne say it has patiently matured in American oak and virgin oak casks, imparting a rich depth of flavour and a golden hue to this exquisite dram.
On the nose, Glengoyne White Oak 24-Year-Old is rich with notes of vanilla, toasted oak, lemon curd, honey, plum jam, desiccated coconut, spiced apple pastry dusted with icing sugar and a zest of lime. The palate offers a gently balanced depth with bright lemon and key lime pie, honeycomb, and gently tropical notes, complemented by soft oak, warming the palate with hints of star anise, chocolate and vanilla. The finish is long and well-aged with toffee apple, delicate citrus and lingering oak.
It is going for an RRP of £430 and is available to purchase on their website now.
Master Blender at Glengoyne John Glass said the new expressions is a showcase of the distillery’s dedication to creating new flavours.
He said: “Our dedication to the best quality wood imparts itself in every expression from Glengoyne, and the White Oak range is a celebration of exactly that. I love Glengoyne in bourbon wood; the distillery character balances wonderfully with the vanilla, coconut and spice from the casks; so have been eager to create expressions that showcase this style."
