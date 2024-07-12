Temporary advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach, from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks, due to the potential risk to human health has been issued.

READ MORE: Fife New Year's Day dip in 6 pictures

READ MORE: Scots surfers and swimmers call for clean water and all-year testing

Sepa is working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water to investigate.

The situation will be monitored with electronic signs activated and new ones posted.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’re aware of Sepa’s current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.”