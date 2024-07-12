Music fans travelling to the Trnsmt festival have been warned to plan ahead with significant disruption expected in the railways.
Scotrail has warned that trains will be busier during the time the festival is running due to a temporary timetable brought in while a pay dispute rumbles on.
Trains have been limited to 2-3 an hour on many routes, although the first scheduled service on the hour should run as normal.
More than a quarter of train journeys across Scotland have been cut because of staff shortages.
Trnsmt is due to kick off in Glasgow today with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher topping the bill along with Scottish rockers Garbage.
The Met Office has forecast good weather for most of the three-day music festival on Glasgow Green.
ScotRail said the new timetable, which came into in force on Wednesday, will provide “certainty and reliability” compared with recent late-notice cancellations.
In a warning to concert-goers, it said: “TRNSMT takes place this weekend. If you're heading to Glasgow Green, please remember a temporary timetable will be in operation and trains will be busier. You can check your journey before you travel using the ScotRail app or website."
Dozens of trains have been cancelled in recent days due to lack of staff.
The temporary timetable involves 1,660 services operating daily from Monday to Saturday, compared with the usual level of around 2,250, a cut of 26%.
The operator said first and last trains on more than half of all routes would remain the same but services during peak times will revert to an off-peak service.
The festival opens on Friday with Sugababes and Example on the bill.
Saturday is due to be overcast, with acts including Gerry Cinnamon, The Vaccines and Natasha Bedingfield topping the line up.
Sunday’s weather forecast is sunny and the festival will be competing for attention from the Euros final.
Headliner Calvin Harris and electronic music legend Alison Goldfrapp are on the line up.
