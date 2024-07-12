Music fans can pack away their wellies but golf aficionados should look out their rain gear — with the Met Office predicting dry and warm weather for the Trnsmt festival but showers The Open.
While it won’t be wall-to-wall sunshine, The Met Office has forecast good weather for most of the three-day music festival, which opens with Sugababes and Example today.
Scotland should dodge heavy rain which has dogged much of the summer this weekend and into next week while temperatures will be on the up.
But drizzle and showers have been forecast for The Open when its gets underway in South Ayrshire at the end of next week.
Trnsmt takes place on Glasgow Green from Friday until Sunday, with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher topping the bill.
Golf’s Open Championship takes place at Royal Troon, running from 18-21 July.
This Saturday is due to be overcast in Glasgow, with acts including Gerry Cinnamon, The Vaccines and Natasha Bedingfield topping the line up.
Sunday’s weather forecast is sunny and the festival will be competing for attention from the Euros final.
Further ahead, the weather for the Championship is expected to be showery and mild, with temperatures hovering between 16-17 degrees at the tournament by the end of the week.
