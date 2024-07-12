The Edinburgh Fringe and Tattoo kicks off on Friday 2 August as the city experiences an influx of visitors with tens of thousands of tourists set to attend parts of the annual event.

Edinburgh Old Town will be the most affected by closures. (Image: COEC)

City of Edinburgh Council has released a full list of the closures on its website, and has issued advice for residents living in the affected areas.

The roads will be closed for the most part of each day but will re-open overnight from the hours of 7 pm and 10:30 am.

Businesses are being warned of the restrictions and the potential impact on waste collection and deliveries during the busy period.

A statement on the local authority’s website reads: “Businesses will need to make sure their waste collections are completed before the affected streets close. You may have to place your waste collection in an alternative location.

"We have contacted trade waste companies to make them aware of these changes.

READ MORE:

"The changes also mean that loading and servicing must take place during the period the streets are open, generally overnight between 7pm and 10.30am.

"Outside of these times, and in some closed streets, suppliers and delivery drivers may need to park some distance away from your location to make deliveries.

"Please make sure that your supplier or delivery drivers are aware of the changes and the potential impacts on their delivery schedules."

However, the council say some exceptions will be made for vehicle access in the event of unavoidable circumstances, but anyone needing access should get in touch with them as soon as possible via email.

The full list of closures are as follows:

Locations times and dates for Edinburgh road closures.

High Street, St Giles Street (in part), Parliament Square(s) and Cockburn Street

Edinburgh Fringe and Tattoo from 31 July to 25 August

High Street, St Giles’ Street and Cockburn Street - closed to vehicles between 10.30am and midnight (Monday to Saturday) and 10.30am to 9pm on Sundays.

Loading and unloading permitted from midnight until 10.30am. No waiting permitted at any time.

St Giles Street has an area restricted to allow loading 10.30am to 7pm in the east-west section (accessed from Bank Street/North Bank Street).

Cockburn Street waiting, loading and unloading permitted from midnight until 10.30am.

Blair Street

Edinburgh Fringe from 5 August to 26 August

Closed to vehicles from South Bridge for 30 metres westwards.

Normal one-way is rescinded and there is an area restricted to allow loading and turning at the northern end of the north-south section.

Lawnmarket (Castlehill to George IV Bridge)

Summer Streets - 15 July to 30 September

One way eastbound from Johnston Terrace for bus, coach, taxis and cycles only between 10.30am to 6.30pm daily.

Access for servicing, loading and unloading 6.30pm – 10.30am (access via Johnston Terrace).

Advisory 5mph speed limit.

Tattoo – 31 July to 24 August

Closed to vehicles from 4pm, 5pm or 5.30pm to midnight for the Tattoo.

5pm on 31 July and 1 August, 5.30pm weekdays (except 9 August)

4pm on 3, 9, 10, 17 and 24 August.

General vehicle access, one way eastbound, midnight until 10.30am

Additional vehicle restrictions will be in place from 30 September to the end of July 2025 to allow us to carry out major road repairs. More information will be provided at a later date.

Johnston Terrace

Summer Streets - 15 July to 30 September