Nothing is prepared in advance, there are no pre-set stories or songs ‘to fall back on,’ we create the whole show live in front of your eyes and ears. Beyond this, I can’t tell you what it’s about because the audience hasn’t decided yet. We’ve had shows set on the International Space Station, in haunted supermarkets, at a dating night for Vegas magicians, on a pirate ship… you name it, we have probably done it. After 1350 musicals, some settings inevitably repeat themselves.

We’ve done our fair share of ‘Bake Off’ and ‘Love Island’ musicals! It’s our job to create a brand new musical from scratch, even if we are about to set sail on our sixth cruise ship (well, there are so many different stories you can tell on cruise ships – ‘Booze Cruise’ is going to be a very different story to ‘The Love Boat.’) To be honest, after 1350 shows, we can’t remember what we’ve done in the past anyway so there’s no chance of repetition. I can’t wait to see what the 2024 audiences will suggest for us.

2 How many times/many years have you appeared at the Fringe?

This is our fifteenth year at the Fringe. We started in a 90-seat portacabin in 2008 and have sold out ever since. It’s been a great adventure that has taken us all over the world, but we feel like the Fringe is the heart of our touring year – it feels like coming home.

3 What’s your most memorable moment from the Fringe?

In one of our shows, I found myself playing former British prime minister David Cameron, riding a llama through the streets of war-torn London, and singing in the style of David Bowie. The full absurdity of the moment hit me, and I burst out laughing. To this day I cannot think about it without laughing. Showstopper has created so many happy moments like this over the years.

I also have fond memories of being in Edinburgh with Ken Campbell – the great theatre maverick – when we performed a Shakespeare-improv show called In Pursuit of Cardenio. One lunchtime, Ken was to be interviewed by former MP Neil Hamilton and his wife Christine on their daytime chat show experiment. Me and Ken were sitting together at the back of the audience, watching the disaster of the show unfolding, waiting for him to go on, when he turned to me and whispered – ‘I think I’m going to see if I can alienate the entire audience.’ What followed was ten minutes of the most delightful absurdity I’ve ever seen. The Fringe is great for that kind of alchemical wonder.

4 What’s the worst thing about the Fringe?

The litter – the visible detritus of our mass indulgence.

5 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I enjoy writing. I’ve written a book on improvisation - Improv Beyond Rules. I write short stories, and music too. I’ve written several plays and musicals. And I’ve just finished writing my first novel.

In another life I am probably a food critic – not because I would ever criticise anyone’s food, but because I dream of travelling all over the world, eating everywhere.

6 How do you prepare for a performance?

You can’t really prepare for the unpreparable. There are no lines to run over or moments to rehearse in Showstopper! Instead, I try to make sure I am relaxed and present. If I can’t listen to people properly, then I can’t do the show effectively. I’ll spend some time with the group backstage as we all tune in to each other. And I’ll find a corner for myself and do some quiet rapping on my own. That’s a private thing. Nobody needs to hear that. But I find it helps me get my bardic tongue flapping… 7

Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

It’s the biggest arts festival in the world. I can watch the wildest variety of shows 24-hours a day. That novelty never wears thin. And I get to play the show I love to 700 people every day. No two shows are the same and it’s constantly challenging. I love it.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve ever done?

Drinking whisky in the waters of Loch Awe.

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

I’ve never had a bad haggis. And I will never forget my first trip to The Kitchin where I enjoyed a bone marrow and snail dish. I’ll be looking for less meaty alternatives this year, though.

10 Sum up your show in three words

Oh – My - God!

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is at the Pleasance Courtyard - Grand @ 5.30pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com