The festival had to be cancelled last year due to extreme weather but is back this year and has been highly-anticipated because of the year off.

Crowds started gathering on the island last night and were treated to music from local band Travee, Oban group CHUNKS and Jam Sandwich. There was also the annual fancy dress competition to win tickets for next year’s TMF.

That sees the audience don their brightest and boldest costumes in a bid to win it and try and get everyone in the mood for the three day festival.

While many people might be focused on TRNSMT in Glasgow this weekend, there’s plenty happening in the ‘Hawaii of the north’ for people to get excited about.

Crowds started to gather on Thursday night (Image: Tiree Music Festival)

Daniel Gillespie, Artistic Director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “What a feeling it is to be back on Tiree and to see this year’s festival get underway after what was a heartbreaking cancellation last year.

“There is an immense feeling of pride within the team – the resilience and passion for TMF that has been demonstrated by both them and our audiences is something we do not take for granted and it is what makes this festival so special.

“With some tunes to get us warmed up last night, sunny spells forecast and a programme of wall-to-wall entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, the stage for TMF 2024 is well and truly set.

“We’re also very excited to be able to offer audiences worldwide a slice of Tiree with our new digital service, TMF TV. Expect exciting and exclusive behind the scenes content and lots of best bits from across the weekend.

“We’re really proud to be able to showcase our festival on a global scale but at the same time, we are so happy to be welcoming more than 2,000 people to our corner of the Hebrides. Thank you to everyone who has made our recovery possible, it sure is good to be back.”

Festival line-up

Friday

Big Top Tent

13:30-14:45: CHUNKS

15:30-16:30: Gunna Sound

18:00-19:00: Project Smok

20:30-21:45: Voltos

23:15-00:45: Tide Lines

Elevate Stage

12:45-13:15: Jonathan Gillespie

14:30-15:15: Calum Jones

16:45-17:45: Heisk

19:15-20:15: Moonlight Zoo

22:00-23:00: Ceol An Aire

Saturday

Big Top Tent

13:30-14:45: Ceol An Aire

15:30-16:30: Aoife Scott

18:00-19:00: Jam Sandwich

20:30-21:45: Cammy Barnes

23:15-00:45: Trail West

Elevate Stage

12:45-13:15: Maria McAveety

14:30-15:15: Kirsteen Harvey

16:45-17:45: The Laurettes

19:15-20:15: Gunna Sound

22:00-23:00: Beinn Lee

Sunday

Big Top Tent

13:30-14:45: Cornaig Ceilidh Band Collective

15:30-16:30: Aoife Scott

18:00-19:00: Face The West

20:30-21:45: Nathan Carter

23:15-00:45: Skerryvore

Elevate Stage

12:45-13:15: TMF Sunday Service

14:30-15:15: Teud: The Hebridean Fiddle Project

16:45-17:45: Travee

19:15-20:15: Nati

22:00-23:00: The Laurettes

Are there still tickets available?

Resale tickets are available and can be bought here.

Can I watch online?

You won't be able to watch it live but TMF TV is available and has exclusive highlights, behind the scenes access and special features and content.

You can subscribe to it via their website.