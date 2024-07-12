The Tiree Music Festival has returned and gets underway for three days of music, community and culture on the island.
The unique Scottish beachfront festival runs from today until Sunday, July 14. There was plenty to keep visitors entertained on Thursday night as they arrived too.
The festival had to be cancelled last year due to extreme weather but is back this year and has been highly-anticipated because of the year off.
Crowds started gathering on the island last night and were treated to music from local band Travee, Oban group CHUNKS and Jam Sandwich. There was also the annual fancy dress competition to win tickets for next year’s TMF.
That sees the audience don their brightest and boldest costumes in a bid to win it and try and get everyone in the mood for the three day festival.
While many people might be focused on TRNSMT in Glasgow this weekend, there’s plenty happening in the ‘Hawaii of the north’ for people to get excited about.
Daniel Gillespie, Artistic Director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “What a feeling it is to be back on Tiree and to see this year’s festival get underway after what was a heartbreaking cancellation last year.
“There is an immense feeling of pride within the team – the resilience and passion for TMF that has been demonstrated by both them and our audiences is something we do not take for granted and it is what makes this festival so special.
“With some tunes to get us warmed up last night, sunny spells forecast and a programme of wall-to-wall entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, the stage for TMF 2024 is well and truly set.
“We’re also very excited to be able to offer audiences worldwide a slice of Tiree with our new digital service, TMF TV. Expect exciting and exclusive behind the scenes content and lots of best bits from across the weekend.
“We’re really proud to be able to showcase our festival on a global scale but at the same time, we are so happy to be welcoming more than 2,000 people to our corner of the Hebrides. Thank you to everyone who has made our recovery possible, it sure is good to be back.”
READ MORE:
- Stirling Summer Sessions bring huge economic boost with 50 per cent footfall increase
-
Scotland's weather set to be dry for Trnsmt but not The Open
-
Festival line-up
Friday
Big Top Tent
13:30-14:45: CHUNKS
15:30-16:30: Gunna Sound
18:00-19:00: Project Smok
20:30-21:45: Voltos
23:15-00:45: Tide Lines
Elevate Stage
12:45-13:15: Jonathan Gillespie
14:30-15:15: Calum Jones
16:45-17:45: Heisk
19:15-20:15: Moonlight Zoo
22:00-23:00: Ceol An Aire
Saturday
Big Top Tent
13:30-14:45: Ceol An Aire
15:30-16:30: Aoife Scott
18:00-19:00: Jam Sandwich
20:30-21:45: Cammy Barnes
23:15-00:45: Trail West
Elevate Stage
12:45-13:15: Maria McAveety
14:30-15:15: Kirsteen Harvey
16:45-17:45: The Laurettes
19:15-20:15: Gunna Sound
22:00-23:00: Beinn Lee
Sunday
Big Top Tent
13:30-14:45: Cornaig Ceilidh Band Collective
15:30-16:30: Aoife Scott
18:00-19:00: Face The West
20:30-21:45: Nathan Carter
23:15-00:45: Skerryvore
Elevate Stage
12:45-13:15: TMF Sunday Service
14:30-15:15: Teud: The Hebridean Fiddle Project
16:45-17:45: Travee
19:15-20:15: Nati
22:00-23:00: The Laurettes
Are there still tickets available?
Resale tickets are available and can be bought here.
Can I watch online?
You won't be able to watch it live but TMF TV is available and has exclusive highlights, behind the scenes access and special features and content.
You can subscribe to it via their website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here