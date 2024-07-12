The restoration aims to give locals the benefit of flourishing wildlife and nature in area by removing or adapting some of the man-made challenges that have impacted the way the river functions.

As it stands, fish are struggling to move up and downstream, and the new project aims to fix that.

Working closely with river restoration specialists cbec-eco-engineering, the local community, and landowners have devised a number of improvements to allow the river to work more naturally.

A before and after shot proposing how the River Leven will look after restoration. (Image: Fife Council)

Alison Wilson, cbec Director and North Team Lead, said: “In a changing climate, it is more important than ever that we improve and preserve Scotland’s water environment.

“Prior to this phase of the River Leven project, we have carried out surveys, research, spoken to local landowners, technical experts and key stakeholders and reviewed information gathered about the current state of the river and the Kirkland and Burn Mill Dams. This information has shaped the restoration proposals being taken forward.

“This will all go towards significantly helping the river function more naturally and will create new, important habitats for local wildlife including fish as well as improving the area for the local community.”

Two dams in the area will be removed or altered as part of the works.

For Kirkland Dam, the proposal involves using rocks and boulders to create a rough surface on the face of the dam, sloping down to the natural riverbed below. This will remove the jump or step which is restricting the movement of fish and will provide areas of faster and slower flowing water to help the fish move up and down the structure more easily.

For Burn Mill Dam, the plan is to remove the structure completely and, in doing so, removing the first major obstacle for fish on the River Leven.

Other improvements planned include the creation of shallow ‘ponded’ areas to promote wetland and wet woodland habitat; the removal of rock and stone bank protection to be replaced with greener more sustainable alternatives; the planting of native trees and wetland plants along the riverbanks and floodplain areas; and the placement of large wood along and within the river to encourage natural processes and provide shelter for fish, birds and invertebrates.

To help gauge how the project would be carried out, locals were asked to give their opinion on it, and general feedback has been very positive, says the Head of Development at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Ed Heather-Hayes.

He said: “Getting to this point has been a huge team effort and taken years of planning, it's great to see the works underway.

“These measures will allow the river to function more naturally, improving habitats for wildlife and people's enjoyment of this amazing space right in the heart of the Levenmouth community."

The Leven Project is part of a wider £25 million investment across Scotland funded by the Water Environment Fund (WEF) over the last 10 years to help restore rivers in the country to a more natural state.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has also hailed the project and says it can’t be understated how positive an impact initiatives like these have on the local wildlife.

The Burn Mill Damn will be removed, allowing fish on the River Leven to migrate. (Image: Fife Council)

Lynda Gairns, River Restoration Specialist at SEPA, said: “Scotland’s rivers have benefited from the investment from the Water Environment Fund (WEF) over the last 10 years, improving the environment for people and wildlife, while also increasing resilience to climate change.

“Restoring the River Leven’s natural course and removing the redundant barriers to migrating fish are great examples of this. It will improve fish passage, river habitats and biodiversity.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with all partners involved and the local community as we reach another significant milestone in the wider Leven project.”