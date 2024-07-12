A statement for Hamcap Pentland Gait Ltd with architect CDA and consultant Scott Hobbs Planning said that “the proposal aims to maximise the potential of the site” on the edge of Edinburgh.

The application seeks permission for the “demolition of the existing office buildings and redevelopment of the site for mixed-use development comprising flexible employment floorspace and purpose-built student accommodation, with associated access, vehicular and cycle parking and landscaping”.

The site is next to two university campuses (Image: CDA)

It includes 918 square metres of “quality internal amenity space” and 1,400 sqm commercial space.

Potential uses for the commercial space include life sciences, the application stated.

The application continued: “The site has changed over time. The area was originally open fields until the 1960s when new housing was constructed to the east of the Union Canal. Around 20 years later the Edinburgh city bypass was constructed to the west of the site linking the city’s northern and western edges with a new relief road. Since then the area within the city bypass has been infilled with houses to the east and commercial use to the north east.”

The developer cited the proximity of Heriot-Watt University, which has over 20,000 students, and the Sighthill campus of Edinburgh Napier University, where there are 5,000 students and staff.

Businesses face disruption amid festival road closures

Multiple road closures will be in place in Edinburgh starting next week as festival season begins to take over the Scottish capital.

Starting on Monday 15 July, the first phase of restrictions will begin, with the Old Town area to be hit with the most impact. Lawnmarket and Johnstone Terrace will be the first areas to close, followed by High Street, St Giles Street, and Cockburn Street later this month.

Famous Scottish aparthotels acquired by German giant

An acclaimed aparthotel brand that includes two Scottish properties has been acquired by a major European player.

Berlin-based Numa has acquired Native Places, including its popular Glasgow and Edinburgh aparthotels. Native Glasgow, which opened in 2018 in St Vincent Place, recently announced a £1 million makeover.