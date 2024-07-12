Shitty Mozart is a chaotic, high-energy multimedia medley of crudely drawn cartoons and raunchy songs that Fringegoers will be craving by 11pm. It’s the very true story of the botched clone of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. You see, the United States military attempted to clone the great composer and exploit his musical talents to create pro-war propaganda. Unfortunately for them, the hair of Mozart’s that was used in the cloning process turned out to be a pubic hair—the only type of hair that doesn’t carry the gene for talent. Now, after years locked up in a top-secret facility, the incredibly disturbed clone is ready to show the world that idiots can make art, too.

2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

Every night, I have a highly realistic stress dream in which I’ve arrived onstage in Edinburgh, and none of my instruments work. I’ve forgotten to power the battery in my laptop, my MIDI keyboard, my MIDI drum pad, my MIDI guitar, my MIDI recorder, and my laser light machine. I try to improvise some semblance of a stand-up joke, but my mouthguard (which I wear while sleeping to prevent stress-dream-related teeth grinding) makes my speech unintelligible to the audience. In short, I’m giddy with excitement for the Fringe!

3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

A few of my friends who attended the Fringe in 2023 told me that Shitty Mozart would be a great fit for the festival. If they’re mistaken, I trust they’ll do the right thing and reimburse me for all the expenses.

4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I would 100% be a zookeeper because 1) I’m really good at stealing work supplies and 2) I’ve always wanted a capybara.

5 How do you prepare for a performance?

I prepare an hour of comedy, music, animations, and lighting arrangements on my laptop, then assign each of these hundreds of cues to their own respective button on my MIDI drum pad grid. Once I’ve memorized the pad layout—along with my jokes, lyrics, and chord progressions—I pack up my DJ stand, instruments, props, costume, wigs, cords, and miscellaneous items into a carrying case that wasn’t designed to hold any of these objects. Next, I lug this awkward 70+ lb bag (that’s missing a wheel) to the venue and frantically attempt to set up everything perfectly, as any pre-show mistake can catastrophically derail the performance. What I’m trying to say is I wish I had pursued stand-up comedy.

6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

I ignored vehement recommendations to take a rest day mid-way through Fringe, opting instead to perform my hour every night for 27 consecutive days. Time will tell if that was the best, worst, or last advice I’ll ever receive.

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

I have never been! But I’m really excited to meet this Haggis fellow everyone keeps telling me about.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?

Having a beard with a slightly reddish tinge.

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

I am so ready to yumbledescrump some rumbledethumps.

10 Sum up your show in three words

Similar to sex.

