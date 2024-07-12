A Scottish company involved in major developments including the new Queen Street Station and Glasgow's largest office block has fallen into administration.
The firm is responsible for glazed landmarks ranging from the Usher Hall in Edinburgh to the University of Glasgow.
The directors of Charles Henshaw & Sons Ltd, described as one of Scotland’s leading façade specialists, have appointed Shona Campbell as administrator.
Founded in 1904 and based in Edinburgh, the company employs 72 people and offers full design, fabrication, supply and installation of building façades, across various sectors, including commercial, residential, and public buildings.
Charles Henshaw & Sons Ltd started as a decorative architectural metalworking company and in 1982 it launched its aluminium glazing systems division, offering curtain walling and windows to the construction industry.
Its landmark projects range from cultural buildings including the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, to commercial and public buildings such as Harvey Nichols, Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street stations and latterly the new University of Glasgow buildings.
Its specialist skills remained in demand for the conservation of major pieces of sculpture including Greyfriars Bobby and Piccadilly’s Eros statue.
The administrator said: “The company has recently experienced financial pressures arising from additional costs in relation to legacy contracts, and significant main contractor delays on start dates for new projects, leading to reduced margins and trading losses. After considering the available options, the directors made the decision to appoint an administrator, and a buyer will now be sought for the business and all its assets.”

Graham Chung, managing director of Charles Henshaw & Sons Ltd, said: “Henshaw cladding solutions have set industry standards, and we have worked hard for our position as a trusted partner in the façade sector of the construction industry. I am proud of our distinguished reputation built over many decades, and it is with deep regret that, after exploring every avenue to keep afloat, we are unable to continue.’
“We have a long-serving, loyal and extremely well trained and talented team of estimators, designers, fabricators, site management and business support staff. We have left our mark with craftsmanship and projects that have shaped the UK skylines with precision and elegance.’
“We would like to thank our employees, supply chain, consultants, and subcontractors and for their loyal support over the decades.”
Shona Campbell, business recovery and insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie, said:
“My primary focus will be to ensure the well-being of the staff affected by the potential redundancies, providing them with the necessary support and guidance during this challenging time.’
“We are actively seeking interested buyers for the business and assets, which offers a unique opportunity to acquire a company with a solid reputation and extensive portfolio. Despite its strengths, the business has faced significant financial pressures due to escalating costs, problematic legacy contracts, and delays in initiating new projects. Our goal is to navigate these challenges effectively, preserving as much value as possible for all stakeholders involved."
