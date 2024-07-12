The 36-yea-rold was taken to Queen Elizabeth Univeristy Hospital in Glasgow, where he was treated for stab wounds.

Officers say three to four men were seen running along Glasgow Road in the direction of Mariner Road around the time of the assault.

They were described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old and wearing dark clothes and face coverings and police are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Gill Rennie said: “This was a violent assault on the victim who has been left with serious injuries and it is vital we trace the persons responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Glasgow Road and Mariner Road in Camelon in the early hours of Friday morning, who saw or heard anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be of significance to our investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0133 of Friday, 12 July, 2024.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”