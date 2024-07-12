The two Glasgow venues are available on a freehold basis. The other two pubs are being offered on a leasehold basis.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A tonic for those worn down by doomsayers' misery about Scotland

The property agent said: “Positioned on the ‘busier’ end of Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, the Beresford Lounge is a spacious licensed venue which is currently vacant. The site previously traded as a Scottish/Irish bar with food, drink and live music.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Has Reeves stolen Tory clothes? And Labour’s big unanswered question

"The second Glasgow property, the Hummingbird, is centrally situated on Bath Street. The four-storey property includes a cocktail bar, restaurant, karaoke post and function space. Both properties are available on a freehold basis.”

READ MORE: Crunch date looms in summer holiday strike threat at Scottish airports after new move

It added: “Looking for a new tenant on a leasehold basis is the Illicit Still Bar, a traditional cellar and main street bar located in the thriving centre of Aberdeen. Also available on a leasehold basis is The Bothy, a licensed restaurant and bar located in the busy town centre of Perth.”

Christie & Co associate director Tony Spence and Scottish hospitality team business agent Simon Watson are jointly handling the sales.

READ MORE: Bothies in famous Scottish tourist location for sale at £475,000

Mr Spence said: “We are delighted to be acting on behalf of the Scotsman Group in relation to the sale of these four established pubs across Scotland. The interest received to date has been encouraging and we look forward to speaking with any interested parties.”