Space-Comm Expo Scotland will have speakers from across government, aerospace, defence and academia for the inaugural event.

The Expo intends to shine a spotlight on space as a dynamic growth industry for Scotland. The country is home to more than 150 space and 80 aerespace companies, supporting nearly a fifth of all UK space sector jobs.

Scotland also builds more satellites than anywhere else in the world outside of California.

Interest has been heightened further by Scotland’s plans for vertical launch before the end of 2024 and the ambition to become Europe’s leading space nation.

Registration for the event is free to attend with more than 100 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees including government, academia and commercial primes, SMEs and start-ups.

It will see industry experts from all over the world gather in Glasgow at a pivotal point in the new commercial space age.

Speakers include Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, David Parker, European Space Agency's Space Exploration Director, Dr Hina Khan, Executive Director, Space Scotland and Professor Malcolm Macdonald, Chair of Applied Space Technology at the University of Strathclyde. Opening the event will be the Lord Provost of Glasgow City Council, Jacqueline McLaren.

Discussions will take place on spaceports, launch capabilities, satellite manufacturing, downstream data, AI, cyber security, space law, investment, skills development and space sustainability.

Executive Chair of Space-Comm Expo, Will Whitehorn said: “What we are seeing today is an absolute explosion of innovation. We have reached a point where humanity is now totally reliant on the space industry. In Scotland the sector is thriving and one of the fastest growing in Europe. Scotland is famous for world-class downstream capabilities and technology for deep space missions. Glasgow is a world leader in satellite construction. Scotland is home to the world’s newest spaceport in the Shetland Isles and is at the forefront of UK and European launch ambitions.”

International Trade Specialist at Scottish Enterprise, Kevin Scullion explains hopes are high for the event: “We expect Space-Comm Expo to lead to further collaboration between Scottish, UK and international partners and we are looking forward to discussing trade opportunities and welcoming trade delegations.”

Highlights of confirmed list of speakers:

Will Whitehorn, Executive Chair Space-Comm Expo & Chair Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Dr Paul Bate Chief Executive Officer, UK Space Agency (UKSA)

David Parker, Space Exploration Director, European Space Agency (ESA)

Dr Hina Khan, Executive Director, Space Scotland

Professor Malcolm Macdonald, Chair of Applied Space Technology, University of

Strathclyde

Craig Brown, Investment Director, UK Space Agency (UKSA)

Elliott Stott-Briggs, Workforce Director, PwC

Kevin Scullion, International Trade Specialist, Space & Technology, Scottish Development International

Nicola Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, FinTech Scotland

Joanna Hart, Director, Space Partnership

Debra Carr, Innovation Partner Scotland, Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

John Bone, Chief Commercial Officer, Orbex

Nicolas Peter, President, International Space University

Andy Campbell, CEO & Founder, Scottish Space Network

Andrew Fournet, Business Development Space, Defence and Intelligence, CGI

Emma Cuddy, Chief Engineer Space, Civil Aviation Authority