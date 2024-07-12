Springfield has bolstered its management structure as the group navigates its way through challenging conditions in the housebuilding industry.
Chief executive Innes Smith said it was an "exciting time" as the group announced the promotion of Andrew Curran to managing director across Springfield Properties, Dawn Homes, Walker Group and Mactaggart & Mickel. At the same time, Kieran Graham becomes managing director of Tulloch Homes, which was acquired by the group at the end of 2021.
The appointments are designed to support acceleration of the group's growth strategy as builders across the sector have reported falling numbers of new home completions. Demand has been hampered by high mortgage costs, while on the operational side the industry says it is being held back by long delays in gaining planning permissions.
READ MORE: Housebuilding giant highlights mortgage cost pressures amid new homes shortage
In a trading update earlier this week Springfield Group said total completions for the 12 months to the end of May will come in at approximately 870, down from 1,301 the previous year. Revenue is expected to be in the region of £266 million versus £332.1m previously.
Full-year profits, however, are expected to be slightly ahead of expectations thanks to £28m of land sales during the period. The group's debt will also fall by ore than previous forecast to circa £40m against a previous target of £55m.
Mr Curran has been promoted from regional operations director after a decade at Springfield and a further 11 years' experience with UK-wide builders including McCarthy Stone and Persimmon. Mr Graham was previously commercial director at Tulloch Homes, having previously worked for Stewart Milne Group in Aberdeen and Robertson Homes in Inverness.
READ MORE: UK homes builder Barratt to buy Redrow for £2.5 billion
Mr Smith has said the group is "cautiously optimistic" about the year ahead despite wider difficulties across the sector. He added that the new managing directors bring with them "invaluable" expertise to drive growth and innovation across the operation.
"It’s an exciting time across the Springfield Group with many new developments in the pipeline such as the recently-approved Conon Bridge development, delivered in partnership with the Highland Council, to support the Cromarty Firth Green Freeport," he said. "There’s also the long-awaited Durieshill development which we’ve collaborated with Barratt on to accelerate its delivery."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here