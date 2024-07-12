Bespoke aurors have been created and placed in Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Lenzie, Milngavie, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar, and Waterside.

Residents and groups in East Dunbartonshire commemorated the opening of the memorials this week after several years of community engagement.

The 12 new aurors form part of the Remembering Together project, which sought to give each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities the chance to reflect on their unique experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Remembering Together fund is one of the legacies of The Herald’s Covid memorial campaign which launched in 2020.

Multiple artists and creative organisations have been commissioned throughout the country to help deliver memorials that mean something to each community, so locals can honour those who lost their life, and acknowledge all the ways that Covid might still be affecting people.

During phase one of the East Dunbartonshire project, Elena Mary Harris was hired as lead participatory artist and facilitator.

She worked alongside the 12 communities in the council area to help shape ideas and turn people’s experiences of the pandemic into a creative memorial that would best reflect each area.

Ms Harris hosted engagement sessions and attended events such as Twechar Beach Day, Milngavie Week, and Kirkintilloch Gala Day using print, video, and spoken word to empower participants to communicate through creativity.

After the consultations, locals were able to choose from three different designs, and the project has finally been realised.

Ms Harris told The Herald: "Over the past couple of years working on this project, it has been really incredible getting to know the people and communities across East Dunbartonshire and it has been a real privilege to listen to those stories, document them, and create something to share those stories.

“Hopefully, we can widen understanding of how people experienced Covid and lockdown in East Dunbartonshire and ensure that the generations to come understand it.

“It allows us to really remember the things people did, what people went through, and how they supported each other.”

Each bench, unveiled in the 12 East Dunbartonshire towns and villages tells its own story, and locals can find the location of their nearest one by visiting the Remembering Together website.

The memorials include three key elements; a covered seated area designed for communal reflection; a guided walk meant to represent how residents found new routes and paths through the pandemic; and different soundscapes for each bench that bring together stories of local groups and individuals.

The benches also include soundscapes of performances from local musicians.

The Scottish Government announced the £4m Remembering Together fund amidst its support for The Herald’s campaign.

The campaign resulted in the creation of a memorial in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park with a public fund contributed towards it of £250,000.

The ultimate aim of the project is to bring together communities and artists in a spirit of reflection, hope, and healing – commemorating local residents who lost their lives, the many who experienced profound change and loss, and the ways in which people came together during unprecedented times.

The East Dunbartonshire campaign was delivered in collaboration with Greenspace Scotland, the local authority, and the East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust.