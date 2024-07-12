The 49-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment and her condition is described as stable by medical staff.

Police said that a 41-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and will appear before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court in due course.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident in Glasgow Street in the North Ayrshire town.

Detective Constable Steven Kerr said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area of Glasgow Street around the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened.

“We are also asking motorists with dashcams who were passing through between 9.30am and 10am on Thursday to please review their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0959 of Thursday, 11 July, 2024. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”