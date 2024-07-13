Will Scarlett, founder and director of Scarlett Land and Development, said that SNP rent control policies "have made Scotland a 'no-go zone' for both UK and international investors".

He added: "The country is now facing a six-to-eight-year supply gap in the construction of large-scale rental developments from 2022, when rent control was introduced, to 2027 when the current Housing Bill is scheduled to pass through parliament.

"Even if the resulting rent control mechanism is deemed acceptable to investors, it would take a further year to negotiate a funding deal and two more years to build out a large scale development. That means no practical completions before at best, 2029."

Scotland is in the grip of a housing emergency (Image: Getty Images)

In an article in the Green Street News, the Edinburgh-based expert pointed to Labour signalling favour towards councils having the power to cap rents, rather than a national policy.

Mr Scarlett said: "Rent control can work but needs to be structured in a manner that investors can accept, tracking inflation as a minimum and only applied to sitting tenancies (new tenancies). This means rent can be reset to open market levels in between tenancies (after a minimum period of say 12 months). This is a red line for investors.

He also said: "It cannot be left to each local authority to apply a different rent control regime."

Meanwhile, he says, the list of unintended consequences is extensive and "controls have done the opposite of what they were intended to do".

"The best thing the Scottish Government could do is scrap rent control altogether. The result would be instantaneous investment in housing supply – estimated at some £3.5bn. If rent controls across the UK are politically unavoidable, then a Labour Government needs to get it right and not make the mistakes that the Scottish Government has made."

Paul McLennan, Housing Minister responded to this column: "We want to create a rented sector that both encourages investment and provides a great service to tenants.

"A fairer, well-managed private rented sector is in the interest of both tenants and responsible landlords.

"Our Housing Bill includes a package of important reforms to the rented sector, and we will continue to work with tenants, landlords and investors to ensure the measures in the Bill will support our vision for improving the supply and affordability of high-quality rented housing in Scotland."

