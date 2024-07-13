Rising costs, staffing issues, and reduced footfall due to the cost of living crisis have all put a strain on an industry that is vital to the Scottish economy, with 15,830 registered tourism businesses providing 175,900 jobs across the country according to the Scottish Tourism Alliance.

Figures from the Great Britain Tourism Survey 2023 show almost a 7% fall in domestic holidays across Scotland in 2023 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the figures for Scotland also showed nearly a 6% drop in spending last year.

The wine safari is one of a number of ways to diversify (Image: Monachyle Mhor)

Mr Lewis said: "Last year has been up and down. Our weekends have been bigger but we're quieter during the week. There are a lot of things influencing this from the cost of living crisis to weather and so on.

"What we know is that people like to come for the peace and tranquillity and that they are also looking for more than just accommodation, they are looking for experiences. So, we are trying to offer something different and to show people how beautiful the landscape truly is.

"To adapt, we've introduced a wine safari which is a unique experience. People can walk up the beautiful Glen and try different wines, paired with the best of Scottish produce prepared by our chef, such as Scottish scallops and venison. It’s something that everyone can enjoy, from families to couples, as well as dogs being welcome too. It has become a popular experience.

"Weddings are another revenue driver for us where people want to get married surrounded by a stunning location. We're also looking to host corporate experiences that impress."

Despite a fall in domestic holidayers and their spending, Scotland’s hospitality businesses experienced some respite with an increase in international visitors vying to see what the country has to offer.

Alasdair Swan, of the Cumberland Building Society, which provides commercial lending to hospitality businesses, said: "Scotland’s hospitality and tourism sector has suffered several setbacks over the past few years which have presented considerable challenges to overcome.

"What is noticeable is the resilience of Scotland’s business owners who work day in, day out to adapt their services and evolve the experience they offer to visitors so they can continue to serve their local communities and contribute to their local economies."

He continued: "There is still a long way to go before the industry can consign the challenges of recent years to the past, but it’s fantastic to see positive actions from Scotland’s hospitality businesses to create value for their guests and increase their appeal.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "What’s clear is that while people are keen to spend their vacation in Scotland, they are also looking for an experience that will give them unforgettable memories.

"For hospitality and tourism business owners who adapt and can do this, they will stand themselves in good stead for the future."